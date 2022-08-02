ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Abortion the central issue for Kansas on Election Day; Missouri GOP Senate primary is hotly-contested

KCTV 5
 3 days ago
KCTV 5

Close GOP treasurer race triggers expanded audit in Kansas Primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days after the primary election, the gap has narrowed in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination. With counties reporting more mail ballots, State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to 299 votes. Johnson held a margin around 800 votes Wednesday.
KCTV 5

Election Day brings historic voter turnout to Kansas polls

Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District. Congresswoman Sharice Davids is in her second term after beating Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder in 2018, then Amanda Adkins in 2020. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Voters have returned to the polls today, Aug. 2, for statewide primaries in...
KCTV 5

Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District

Kansas remains one of the few states where abortion remains legal. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. AG Eric Schmitt defeats Greitens, Hartzler in race for U.S. Senate Republican nomination. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Schmitt defeated former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Congresswoman...
KCTV 5

Schmidt, Kelly advance to general election for Kansas governor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As expected, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Governor Laura Kelly are moving on to November’s general election for Kansas governor. Kelly, looking to serve a second term, was projected to defeat Democratic challenger Robert Karnowski by more than 116,000 votes. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office showed Kelly with more than 116,000 votes compared to about 4,600 for Karnowski.
MSNBC

Kansas had a choice: vote to help women or hurt them. It chose well.

Kansans went to the ballot box on Tuesday with an especially weighty task before them: whether to amend the state’s constitution to explicitly allow for a ban on abortion. Proponents and opponents of the amendment had spent the last few weeks in a pitched battle to either upend or maintain the status quo in one of the few states in the region where abortion remains legal.
KCTV 5

Things to keep in mind for tax-free weekend in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri parents and teachers can save some cash this weekend for school supplies, because this weekend is the Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday for certain items. Inflation costs has grocery and gas prices higher than we’ve seen, and now school is only a week or two...
KCTV 5

Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
KOLR10 News

Missouri eases requirement for substitutes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
flatlandkc.org

Follow the Money: Who is Funding Kansas Abortion Amendment Ads?

Two campaigns raised — and spent — more than $11 million to influence Kansas voters. It’s been hard to avoid: yard signs, robocalls, postcards in the mail, Facebook ads and commercials on TV and YouTube. All urging Kansans to vote Aug. 2 on the Kansas abortion amendment that would add language to state’s constitution to take away a state constitutional right to an abortion.
KCTV 5

Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
Liberal First

Governor Kelly joins USDA undersecretary to announce Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement

Helping food-insecure people get food remains a priority, and recently, some action from the State of Kansas was announced to help with just that. Monday, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans.
