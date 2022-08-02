Abortion the central issue for Kansas on Election Day; Missouri GOP Senate primary is hotly-contested

Read on www.kctv5.com
Close GOP treasurer race triggers expanded audit in Kansas Primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days after the primary election, the gap has narrowed in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination. With counties reporting more mail ballots, State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to 299 votes. Johnson held a margin around 800 votes Wednesday.
Voter turnout spikes in Tuesday's primary as Kansans decide future of abortion
Kansas voters arrived to the polls in full force for Tuesday's primary election to decide the future of abortion in the state.
Election Day brings historic voter turnout to Kansas polls
Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District. Congresswoman Sharice Davids is in her second term after beating Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder in 2018, then Amanda Adkins in 2020.
Kansas voters resoundingly vote 'NO' on amendment over regulating right to abortion
Kansas voters resoundingly vote 'NO' on amendment over regulating right to abortion
Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District
Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
‘We will be back’: Value Them Both Coalition reacts to amendment vote being defeated
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “This outcome is a temporary setback, and our dedicated fight to value women and babies is far from over.”. Over the last six months, Kansans endured an onslaught of misinformation from radical left organizations that spent millions of out-of-state dollars to spread lies about the Value Them Both Amendment.
Schmidt, Kelly advance to general election for Kansas governor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As expected, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Governor Laura Kelly are moving on to November’s general election for Kansas governor. Kelly, looking to serve a second term, was projected to defeat Democratic challenger Robert Karnowski by more than 116,000 votes. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office showed Kelly with more than 116,000 votes compared to about 4,600 for Karnowski.
MSNBC
Kansas had a choice: vote to help women or hurt them. It chose well.
Kansans went to the ballot box on Tuesday with an especially weighty task before them: whether to amend the state’s constitution to explicitly allow for a ban on abortion. Proponents and opponents of the amendment had spent the last few weeks in a pitched battle to either upend or maintain the status quo in one of the few states in the region where abortion remains legal.
What Kansas, Missouri residents should know before voting in Aug. 2 primary
With less than 12 hours until the first polls in our area open for Election Day, August primaries in Kansas and Missouri could set records.
Follow the Money: Who is Funding Kansas Abortion Amendment Ads?
Two campaigns raised — and spent — more than $11 million to influence Kansas voters. It’s been hard to avoid: yard signs, robocalls, postcards in the mail, Facebook ads and commercials on TV and YouTube. All urging Kansans to vote Aug. 2 on the Kansas abortion amendment that would add language to state’s constitution to take away a state constitutional right to an abortion.
