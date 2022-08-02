Read on www.northernpublicradio.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Related
UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills approved to host events, including drag show
UpRising Bakery and Cafe, which was vandalized after announcing plans for a family-friendly drag show, has reached an agreement with village officials to reschedule the show and host other events. The ACLU worked with the bakery.
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: This Chicago Spot Was Named the Best in Illinois
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day treats the gooey and chewy confection to its own holiday, which falls every Aug. 4. In honor of the cookie's big day, Yelp chipped in and created a list of the "Top Chocolate Chip Cookie" spots in each state. Sweet Mandy B's took the crown...
northernpublicradio.org
Sessions from Studio A - Honey Cellar
A lot has happened for Chicago folk rock band Honey Cellar since we last saw them. They have a new band member and a brand new album Borders which is out now streaming everywhere. Hear Honey Cellar play songs from Borders live at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford and join us for a talk with band members.
aclu-il.org
UpRising Bakery in Lake in the Hills to Continue Events Serving the Community after Agreement with Village Officials
UpRising Bakery, a Lake in the Hills business extensively vandalized after scheduling a brunch event featuring drag performers, will be able to host the rescheduled event and other programs after reaching an agreement with Lake in the Hills Village officials. UpRising owner Corrina Bendel Sac had been threatened with fines and the loss of her business license if she went forward with these events after a meeting with Village officials last week. The agreement reached today ends these threats and denies a potential victory to violent extremists that objected to UpRising’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. Under the agreement UpRising Bakery will be free to move forward with plans for future events, including the rescheduled drag event, in accord with current zoning laws.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
959theriver.com
Back to School Bash in Oswego This Afternoon!
The Village of Oswego, along with our pals at Allied First Bank, who are always just so gosh darn neighborly, are hosting a Back to School Bash!. It’s happening this afternoon (Aug 4) from 2p-5p at Venue 1012. They are going to have music, games for the kids, and...
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
ABC7 Chicago
Shrine of Christ the King Chicago church discontinues Mass, raising concerns for future of landmark
CHICAGO -- After the Archdiocese of Chicago asked churches to follow a recent decree from Pope Francis on Latin Masses, a Woodlawn church decided to stop offering services, the archdiocese said. In January, Cardinal Blase Cupich sent instructions to parishes and shrines for continuation of the Latin Mass in a...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out for pizza with your friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some good pizza made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travelers and they all have excellent online reviews. Good food, friendly staff, affordable prices, and an amazing atmosphere. What more could you ask for? However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out and see for yourself. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Illinois to visit next time you are craving pizza:
RELATED PEOPLE
3 great seafood places in Illinois
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pizza Bella Relocating to Old Zimmer Hardware Store
The pizzeria will also add Italian ice and soft serve to the menu
northernpublicradio.org
Special ed teacher pathway targets specific teacher shortages at specific schools
Thousands of Illinois students with disabilities have to learn in a classroom without a special education teacher or with an educator who doesn’t have the right teaching license. Those kids -- who may have physical or cognitive disabilities -- count on and are legally entitled to specially-designed instruction. Last...
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut
Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
Bozo star ‘Rusty the Handyman’, Robin Eurich, dies at 69
CHICAGO — Actor Robin Eurich, best known as Bozo’s sidekick Rusty the Handyman on WGN-TV’s “The Bozo Super Sunday Show,” has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 69. Eurich started in improv theater and both attended and taught at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He was also a founding member of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
Faith over fear for Joliet nurse donating kidney to stranger
Helping a stranger in need is an act of faith for a Joliet mom who finds strength in helping others.
Naperville Artisan Market: Food, fashion, home goods & art
The Naperville Artisan Market is making its debut this weekend showing off local food, home goods, fashion and art. Deena Schroeder-Sears, owner of Idle Hands Pottery joins us now with a preview. August 6th & 7th: 10 am – 5 pm. CityGate Centre: 2139 CityGate Lane – Naperville.
4 Dishes You Must Try at One of Illinois’ Most Popular Italian Fests
Are you ready for a weekend full of Italian dishes? it's coming August 5, 6 and 7. If you're from the Rockford Area, you are well aware that Festa Italiana is on the way. Three full days of fun, music, good food and good drinks, starts tomorrow, August 5, at Boylan High School.
Comments / 0