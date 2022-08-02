Read on www.kplctv.com
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Homicide cause of death for man discovered in 11th Street home
The death of a man found in a home at 1118 11th St. on Wednesday has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel. Police were called to the residence at about 2:44 p.m. Wednesday after family members of Deshotel requested a wellness check. Upon arrival, a family member of Deshotel told officers he had found him deceased inside the residence, Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said in a statement to the American Press.
dailyadvent.com
The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area
The "Louisiana Crown Act," makes an impact on many in the Lake area. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking...
August 3, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Brian James Freeman, 30, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for operating a vehicle with a suspended license; hit & run; contempt of court; domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; failure to stop or yield. Darius Joseph Fontenot, 47, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or...
KPLC TV
Neighbors in shock after 11th St. man’s death ruled a homicide
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The death of a man found inside a home on the 1100 block of 11th Street Wednesday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Officers visited the home in reference to a welfare concern around 2:44 p.m., according to police....
L'Observateur
Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm
LAKE CHARLES, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that James J. Julian, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. for illegal possession of a firearm. Julian was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Lake Charles, LA. Math Teacher Drops Multiplication Song & Music Video
Mr. Travis Bolden is a devoted father and husband that is crazy about math. He is not your average teacher that's for sure. He's a young African American man with a larger-than-life personality, and an I for fashion. In fact, he got his nickname for always wearing Chuck Taylor tennis. I know him well because he used to do a radio show here at 107 Jamz called, Third Coast Radio. Shouts-out by the way to Derrick Morris, Kinfolk, and Big Boy Chill by the way!
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning August 16, 2022. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2022. Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Petra Dee Page, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Jason Tyler Higgins, 22, Heflin, AL: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35,...
KPLC TV
Concrete strips laid along I-210 median
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation. KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median. The strips are...
wbrz.com
Two men hurt by propeller in separate boating accidents Saturday
CALCASIEU PARISH - Two men were hit by the propeller of a boat and needed medical attention after separate accidents in Calcasieu Parish on Saturday. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the first accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the Old Sabine River. Agents said a man was by himself when he lost control of his 15-foot aluminum boat and the vessel flipped over. The man was thrown from the boat and hit by the propeller.
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Central Library to temporarily close for painting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Central Library on W. Claude St. will be closed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and Sunday, August 7. The closure is so the children’s area can be re-painted. Library officials anticipate the branch will reopen on Monday, August 8th.
KPLC TV
Welsh man charged with vehicular homicide, DWI after passenger dies from crash injuries
Welsh, La. (KPLC) - A passenger in a vehicle that struck a power pole and a tree in Welsh last month has died from his injuries, police say. The Welsh Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Welsh and Kennedy streets around 8 p.m. on July 2. The vehicle was driven by Reginald D. Jackson Sr., 40, of Welsh, and Jermaine Jones was a passenger, said Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.
Meteorologist Donald Jones Will Join Mikey O Tomorrow Aftertoon
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles will be live on the air with Mikey O tomorrow afternoon. We'll talk about what's causing the crazy hot summer in SWLA and the Gulf of Mexico loop current and what that means for the remainder of the hurricane season for our area.
KPLC TV
State law allowing some veterans to carry concealed handgun without permit takes effect
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several new laws took effect in Louisiana today, including one allowing some veterans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. The law allows active-duty and honorably discharged military veterans to bypass the permitting process to carry a concealed handgun. To qualify, a servicemember or veteran must have a valid military ID, a valid drivers’ license issued by the state displaying the word “veteran” or other documentation of an honorable discharge.
KPLC TV
4-day students head back to school in Beauregard Parish
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Students are heading back to some schools in Beauregard Parish today, Aug. 3, 2022. Schools operating on a 4-day schedule, like those in Merryville and Singer, are opening back up today for the first day of class. COVID Policy. This year, schools are hoping to keep...
