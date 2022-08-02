ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act

Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Homicide cause of death for man discovered in 11th Street home

The death of a man found in a home at 1118 11th St. on Wednesday has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel. Police were called to the residence at about 2:44 p.m. Wednesday after family members of Deshotel requested a wellness check. Upon arrival, a family member of Deshotel told officers he had found him deceased inside the residence, Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said in a statement to the American Press.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
dailyadvent.com

The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area

The "Louisiana Crown Act," makes an impact on many in the Lake area. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

August 3, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Brian James Freeman, 30, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for operating a vehicle with a suspended license; hit & run; contempt of court; domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; failure to stop or yield. Darius Joseph Fontenot, 47, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Neighbors in shock after 11th St. man’s death ruled a homicide

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The death of a man found inside a home on the 1100 block of 11th Street Wednesday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Officers visited the home in reference to a welfare concern around 2:44 p.m., according to police....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
L'Observateur

Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

LAKE CHARLES, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that James J. Julian, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. for illegal possession of a firearm. Julian was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA. Math Teacher Drops Multiplication Song & Music Video

Mr. Travis Bolden is a devoted father and husband that is crazy about math. He is not your average teacher that's for sure. He's a young African American man with a larger-than-life personality, and an I for fashion. In fact, he got his nickname for always wearing Chuck Taylor tennis. I know him well because he used to do a radio show here at 107 Jamz called, Third Coast Radio. Shouts-out by the way to Derrick Morris, Kinfolk, and Big Boy Chill by the way!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning August 16, 2022. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA

A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2022. Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Petra Dee Page, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Jason Tyler Higgins, 22, Heflin, AL: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Concrete strips laid along I-210 median

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation. KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median. The strips are...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

Two men hurt by propeller in separate boating accidents Saturday

CALCASIEU PARISH - Two men were hit by the propeller of a boat and needed medical attention after separate accidents in Calcasieu Parish on Saturday. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the first accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the Old Sabine River. Agents said a man was by himself when he lost control of his 15-foot aluminum boat and the vessel flipped over. The man was thrown from the boat and hit by the propeller.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh man charged with vehicular homicide, DWI after passenger dies from crash injuries

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - A passenger in a vehicle that struck a power pole and a tree in Welsh last month has died from his injuries, police say. The Welsh Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Welsh and Kennedy streets around 8 p.m. on July 2. The vehicle was driven by Reginald D. Jackson Sr., 40, of Welsh, and Jermaine Jones was a passenger, said Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

State law allowing some veterans to carry concealed handgun without permit takes effect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several new laws took effect in Louisiana today, including one allowing some veterans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. The law allows active-duty and honorably discharged military veterans to bypass the permitting process to carry a concealed handgun. To qualify, a servicemember or veteran must have a valid military ID, a valid drivers’ license issued by the state displaying the word “veteran” or other documentation of an honorable discharge.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

4-day students head back to school in Beauregard Parish

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Students are heading back to some schools in Beauregard Parish today, Aug. 3, 2022. Schools operating on a 4-day schedule, like those in Merryville and Singer, are opening back up today for the first day of class. COVID Policy. This year, schools are hoping to keep...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

