Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes

wtae.com
Dump truck overturns in Wilkins Township
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Wilkins Township where a dump truck has overturned. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sky 4 with Action Cam is flying over the scene. The dump truck can be seen on its side in the 800 block of Larimer Avenue. The contents of the truck has spilled out onto the road and in front of a home.
CBS News
One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
Group of people opened fire on crowd in Pittsburgh area, injuring 4 teens
A shooting that took place Saturday night in Allegheny County has left four teenagers injured and police searching for suspects. Duquesne and county Housing Authority Police were called to the Orchard Park Housing Community at 9:40 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire and injuries, according to a statement from Allegheny County police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man arrested after leading state police on car chase in Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man was arrested after leading state police on a chase in Kittanning early Sunday morning, according to state police. At around 1:30 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne, who fled the scene in his vehicle, police said. During the pursuit, police said Ledonne slammed on...
Red Cross: All residents of 8-story building displaced after fire in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Red Cross is helping multiple residents who were displaced from an apartment building after a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Braddock Avenue at approximately 1:49 p.m. Sunday. After arriving at the scene, crews worked...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Pittsburgh's California-Kirkbride neighborhood
A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said shots were fired around 9:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. A man who was shot in the chest died at a hospital. Another man...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning
No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood Sunday night. Police were called to the 1700 block of Brighton Place at around 9:47 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired. When officers arrived, they found three males who...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Overnight fire damages New Kensington home
A fire broke out in a New Kensington home early Saturday morning. No one was home when the fire started after midnight at a house on Freeport Street, said homeowner Phillipene Orr. “The fire appears to have started on the stove top,” New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6th suspect arrested in New Kensington murder; 1 remains at large
One of two teens still at large and charged in the murder of a man a month ago in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
7 cars damaged after Jeep rolls in Downtown Pittsburgh crash
A man who ran a red light Friday morning in Downtown Pittsburgh could face charges after the collision ended with seven damaged vehicles, according to police. Authorities said the man, who police did not name, was driving a black Jeep when he ran a red light at Cherry Way and Fourth Avenue.
Two officers injured during incident on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured while responding to an incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side. Allegheny County dispatchers issued police, fire and EMS personnel to the intersection of 11th Street and East Carson Street for reports of a man who was acting violently and making threats.
4 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Duquesne Saturday night. The Duquesne police department and Allegheny County Housing Authority police were dispatched to Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire and multiple people hurt.
Police arrest suspect in this morning’s McKeesport shooting, victim shot in head
McKEESPORT, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in McKeesport that left one man in the hospital Saturday morning. 20-year-old Davon Blue from Homestead was taken into custody Saturday evening. Authorities responded to a scene in McKeesport at around 11:06 a.m. this...
Family and friends remember man killed during garbage truck crash in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. — Family and friends came together to hold a candlelight vigil and remember 47-year-old Dana Rodericks, who died in a crash on Tuesday. Rodericks was killed when the Big’s Sanitation truck he was driving overturned and crashed into several houses in Wilmerding. Those close to Rodericks...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport
A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homestead man charged in McKeesport shooting
A Homestead man has been arrested on attempted homicide and other charges in a shooting Saturday morning in McKeesport. Davon Blue, 20, was arraigned early Sunday morning before District Judge Robert Paul Dzvonick and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail. He is accused...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man in critical condition after being shot in head in McKeesport
Allegheny County Police said a man was in critical condition Saturday after being shot in the head in McKeesport. According to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI, police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at Freemont Street and Versailles Avenue at 11:06 a.m. Upon arriving, first responders found a man...
PSP investigating shooting at Aliquippa Police Department building
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — State police are asking for help finding the person who fired shots at a police building more than a month ago. Investigators say just after 12:01 a.m. on July 1, someone fired multiple rounds at the police station in Aliquippa. “I’m just so angry about the...
