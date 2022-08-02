ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmerding, PA

Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes

By Ryan Deto
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on triblive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Dump truck overturns in Wilkins Township

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Wilkins Township where a dump truck has overturned. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sky 4 with Action Cam is flying over the scene. The dump truck can be seen on its side in the 800 block of Larimer Avenue. The contents of the truck has spilled out onto the road and in front of a home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Wilmerding, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Accidents
City
Delmont, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man arrested after leading state police on car chase in Kittanning

A Pittsburgh man was arrested after leading state police on a chase in Kittanning early Sunday morning, according to state police. At around 1:30 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne, who fled the scene in his vehicle, police said. During the pursuit, police said Ledonne slammed on...
KITTANNING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning

No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
BRENTWOOD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident#Tribune Review#Wpxi Tv#Wpxi#Petedelucatv
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Overnight fire damages New Kensington home

A fire broke out in a New Kensington home early Saturday morning. No one was home when the fire started after midnight at a house on Freeport Street, said homeowner Phillipene Orr. “The fire appears to have started on the stove top,” New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said,...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

6th suspect arrested in New Kensington murder; 1 remains at large

One of two teens still at large and charged in the murder of a man a month ago in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WPXI Pittsburgh

4 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Duquesne Saturday night. The Duquesne police department and Allegheny County Housing Authority police were dispatched to Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire and multiple people hurt.
DUQUESNE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport

A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homestead man charged in McKeesport shooting

A Homestead man has been arrested on attempted homicide and other charges in a shooting Saturday morning in McKeesport. Davon Blue, 20, was arraigned early Sunday morning before District Judge Robert Paul Dzvonick and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail. He is accused...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man in critical condition after being shot in head in McKeesport

Allegheny County Police said a man was in critical condition Saturday after being shot in the head in McKeesport. According to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI, police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at Freemont Street and Versailles Avenue at 11:06 a.m. Upon arriving, first responders found a man...
MCKEESPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy