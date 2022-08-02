Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Wilkins Township where a dump truck has overturned. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sky 4 with Action Cam is flying over the scene. The dump truck can be seen on its side in the 800 block of Larimer Avenue. The contents of the truck has spilled out onto the road and in front of a home.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO