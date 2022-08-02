ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

MAILBAG: Neal Brown's Job Security, Decommitments + More

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4j6S_0h1ZMymT00

Answering this week's questions from the fans.

From @lilshake_mcjuke

Is Neal Brown coaching for his job?

Answer: Not this season. Now, he can certainly coach his way into that situation if it's a complete dumpster fire but his job seems safe at the moment. 2023 is when the pressure is really going to be turned on.

From @ArthurStrahin

Any word on the what's happening with 14 scholarship players on the MBB team?

Answer: Josiah Davis will be a part of the team in 2022-23 and will be eligible. There are different ways that they can make this work. One would be to put Davis on an academic scholarship and then convert it over to an athletic scholarship the following season.

From @KuzULuz

With the decommitment of Jeter, who is the staff looking at on the trail to replace him?

Answer: Not really any names out there at the moment. I know Neal Brown went on record saying they'd like to add one quarterback to the room each year, so something may pop up eventually but there aren't any names that come to mind right now.

From @Michiganeer

What happened with this past weeks’ 2 de-commits? Was this because we lost interest in them or they moved on on their own?

Answer: How do I put this...let's call it a lack of final stamp of approval from offensive coordinator Graham Harrell in regards to Jeter. This isn't necessarily a knock on Jeter, Harrell just wants certain things out of his quarterbacks and Jeter committed before he was on staff. Jackson, his high school teammate, was a surprising take to me initially. Not that he's not capable of playing ball at this level but there are several other names on the big board that I would have prioritized over him. Not surprised to see that move.

