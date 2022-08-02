ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aug. 2: Stop by Wade Pregitzer’s booth at the Wednesday Farmers Market

MLive

Café Liv opens in former Ypsilanti auto repair shop

YPSILANTI, MI -- William Sloan says the Ypsilanti community has embraced his new coffee shop -- despite not having a huge grand opening. “It’s kind of growing organically, which was kind of my hope,” Sloan said. Sloan launched Café Liv, 202 N. Washington St., Ypsilanti, in mid-July. The...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Al Dente Pasta Company closes Whitmore Lake location to find bigger space

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – After nearly 40 years, Al Dente Pasta Company has closed its Whitmore Lake location to search for a new, larger space. This closure of the location at 9815 N. Main St. shouldn’t worry customers, said Cindy Eaton, Al Dente Pasta Company’s general manager. Instead, the move highlights the growth the company is experiencing as it searches for a place to expand.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Aug. 9: Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kristina Martin for the information in this story.) Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown. Join the Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation, Dangerous Architects, and Chelsea Friends & Family Wellness Coalition for our Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown Park. We’ll have a multitude of events to offer for our final Tuesday. Participants will be entered to win a prize.
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers

It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd

This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop local at an annual event returning this weekend

Vendors and small businesses from across the state of Michigan will converge on Northville this weekend. The annual Buy Michigan Now Festival will feature vendors from across the state with a variety of unique goods for purchase. Buy Michigan Now founder Lisa Diggs spoke with “Live In The D’s,” Tati...
The Ann Arbor News

Summerfest brings fun, food and music to Saline

SALINE, MI — Now that August has begun, Saline’s Summerfest is approaching and expects to draw in around 1,000 people. The two-day event, expected to bring 1,000 people to the city, takes place Aug. 12-13 in downtown Saline. It offers a variety of events, including live music, food vendors, car shows and more.
SALINE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

First Watch bringing new brunch spot to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - Brunch-goers, rejoice! A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. First Watch, which has six locations across Michigan, is set to open an Ann Arbor location in mid-September at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. It also has plans to open a Novi restaurant soon, bringing the total number of locations in the state to eight. The company currently has more than 400 locations across the country.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the Monroe County Fair

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill

The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

A Sneak Peek: 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen Candidates

Sunday, I had the pleasure of meeting the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair queen candidates at a tea held at the home of 2021 Fair Queen Katie Wickman of Chelsea. The tea is a traditional meet and greet for all the ladies and marks the start of a host of fair queen candidate activities that take place before and during fair.
CHELSEA, MI

