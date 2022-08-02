Aug. 2: Stop by Wade Pregitzer’s booth at the Wednesday Farmers Market

Read on chelseaupdate.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Café Liv opens in former Ypsilanti auto repair shop
YPSILANTI, MI -- William Sloan says the Ypsilanti community has embraced his new coffee shop -- despite not having a huge grand opening. “It’s kind of growing organically, which was kind of my hope,” Sloan said. Sloan launched Café Liv, 202 N. Washington St., Ypsilanti, in mid-July. The...
Al Dente Pasta Company closes Whitmore Lake location to find bigger space
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – After nearly 40 years, Al Dente Pasta Company has closed its Whitmore Lake location to search for a new, larger space. This closure of the location at 9815 N. Main St. shouldn’t worry customers, said Cindy Eaton, Al Dente Pasta Company’s general manager. Instead, the move highlights the growth the company is experiencing as it searches for a place to expand.
Aug. 9: Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kristina Martin for the information in this story.) Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown. Join the Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation, Dangerous Architects, and Chelsea Friends & Family Wellness Coalition for our Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown Park. We’ll have a multitude of events to offer for our final Tuesday. Participants will be entered to win a prize.
Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers
It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd
This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
Shop local at an annual event returning this weekend
Vendors and small businesses from across the state of Michigan will converge on Northville this weekend. The annual Buy Michigan Now Festival will feature vendors from across the state with a variety of unique goods for purchase. Buy Michigan Now founder Lisa Diggs spoke with “Live In The D’s,” Tati...
Summerfest brings fun, food and music to Saline
SALINE, MI — Now that August has begun, Saline’s Summerfest is approaching and expects to draw in around 1,000 people. The two-day event, expected to bring 1,000 people to the city, takes place Aug. 12-13 in downtown Saline. It offers a variety of events, including live music, food vendors, car shows and more.
Saline’s well-known ice cream shop, Mickey’s Dairy Twist, has plans to return
SALINE, MI -- Some Saline residents thought Mickey’s Dairy Twist would never return to the community after closing its doors in June -- but Armando Pacheco DelaCruz decided to keep the local shop’s legacy alive. The ice cream shop plans to reopen in a new location under Pacheco...
Long a vacant garage, this Plymouth Township spot now serves up coffee and haircuts
The signs were posted for seemingly forever at the old garage along Ann Arbor Trail advertising a new business. Now, after years of work, the Plymouth Township building has new life, energized by shampoo and espresso. The Garage Cuts and Coffee finally opened its doors this summer, offering both hair...
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
First Watch bringing new brunch spot to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Brunch-goers, rejoice! A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. First Watch, which has six locations across Michigan, is set to open an Ann Arbor location in mid-September at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. It also has plans to open a Novi restaurant soon, bringing the total number of locations in the state to eight. The company currently has more than 400 locations across the country.
A guide to the Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill
The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
Restaurant Roundup: Wahlburgers closes, Italian restaurant in ex-HopCat space opens and more
A roundup of local food, drink and restaurant news:. A popular burger chain closed one of its locations without notice last month. Wahlburgers' Royal Oak restaurant closed July 8, according to its Facebook page. "It is with great sadness that we announce today the permanent closure of this location," the...
Saline to repurchase 4-acre plot from developer for $200K
SALINE, MI -- The City of Saline will repurchase land from a developer for the same amount it sold it for five years ago. The city council unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, Aug. 1, to buy back the nearly four-acre plot at 207 Monroe St. from Michigan company High Meadow Development LLC for $200,000.
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
A Sneak Peek: 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen Candidates
Sunday, I had the pleasure of meeting the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair queen candidates at a tea held at the home of 2021 Fair Queen Katie Wickman of Chelsea. The tea is a traditional meet and greet for all the ladies and marks the start of a host of fair queen candidate activities that take place before and during fair.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Pets of the week: Brenda is loyal. Tub Tub is not tubby at all
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Brenda came to the shelter as a stray. The dog is approximately 3-years-old. She is very loyal to those she likes and will stay at your side. She is not a barker or jumper.
