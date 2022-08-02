ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
natureworldnews.com

Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment

Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
Washington State
Fox News

Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer

A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
Agriculture Online

U.S. agricultural groups spell out their priorities in the next farm bill

Major U.S. agricultural production groups are pulling together their requests for the next farm bill — the massive legislation that Congress rewrites every five years to set farm and food policy — with crop insurance and disaster assistance on the top of their lists. A panel of executives...
freightwaves.com

Texas researchers’ new breed of peanuts may boost biodiesel production

With an ambitious goal of creating a viable renewable fuel source for the transportation industry, Chevron has teamed up with Lone Star State researchers on the “diesel nut” project. The partnership is a five-year, multimillion-dollar collaboration between Chevron and researchers at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service focusing on...
