A Water Strategy for the Parched West: Cities Pay Farmers to Install Efficient Irrigation Systems
“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes. Unsustainable water practices, drought and...
natureworldnews.com
Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment
Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer
A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
Agriculture Online
U.S. agricultural groups spell out their priorities in the next farm bill
Major U.S. agricultural production groups are pulling together their requests for the next farm bill — the massive legislation that Congress rewrites every five years to set farm and food policy — with crop insurance and disaster assistance on the top of their lists. A panel of executives...
How the climate deal would help farmers aid the environment
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The climate deal reached last week by Senate Democrats could reduce the amount of greenhouse gases that American farmers produce by expanding programs that help accumulate carbon in soil, fund climate-focused research and lower the abundant methane emissions that come from cows. The bill includes...
freightwaves.com
Texas researchers’ new breed of peanuts may boost biodiesel production
With an ambitious goal of creating a viable renewable fuel source for the transportation industry, Chevron has teamed up with Lone Star State researchers on the “diesel nut” project. The partnership is a five-year, multimillion-dollar collaboration between Chevron and researchers at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service focusing on...
Country diary: Digging for worms, and other post-Brexit jobs for a farmer
It is a warm afternoon and I am lying on my back watching two buzzards circling above. Although thankfully not as hot as it has been, the heat has temporarily defeated me and I have downed my spade for a rest. Our farm is part of Defra’s sustainable farming incentive...
