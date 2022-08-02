Upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could "easily" match the RTX 3090 Ti

Read on www.techspot.com
Alleged Nvidia RTX 4070 specs suggest it could match the RTX 3090 Ti
Rumor mill: It's a case of another day, another RTX 4000 rumor. Assuming it turns out to be accurate, the latest claim from a regular leaker is excellent news for those with one eye on the RTX 4070, a supposedly mid-range card that could potentially take on the RTX 3090 Ti.
Are Intel Arc graphics cards dead on arrival?
In context: Intel was always going to struggle with the launch of its Arc discreet graphics cards in the face of stiff competition, a rough economy, and mediocre, often buggy performance. But the company was likely unprepared for the level of apathy that has reportedly caused even its partners to shun the Arc cards.
Dell is testing reverse wireless charging on laptops, patent shows
Forward-looking: One potential new method of charging your phone or other portable devices could be to simply lay them on top of your laptop. Apple has been exploring this solution for years, and a recent patent shows Dell is also considering it. Patents often don't materialize into actual products however, so readers should only see this as an experimental concept for the time being.
AMD's Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU gets overclocked and sets a new Cinebench world record
In a nutshell: One of the world's leading overclockers has used AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU to set a new record in Cinebench R23. The high-end chip, codenamed Chagall, launched back in March. It features 64 cores / 128 threads with a base clock of 2.7GHz and a boost clock of 4.5GHz. Other noteworthy specs include 4MB of L1 cache, 32MB of L2 cache and 256MB of L3 cache and a healthy 280W TDP.
Logitech and Tencent are making a cloud gaming handheld due out later this year
What just happened? Logitech and Tencent Games are coming together to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market, and you might even be able to get your hands on it before your Steam Deck arrives. The handheld will combine Logitech G's expertise in hardware with Tencent's renowned software services. The two are working with teams from Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now to allow gamers to play AAA titles while away from their PC or console.
Microsoft is testing a Game Pass sharing tier, announces Windows 11 widget
Something to look forward to: Microsoft's Xbox/PC Game Pass subscription service is already very popular, but that doesn't mean the Redmond giant isn't constantly adding new features. The latest addition should be very welcome for those with big families: a new plan that lets subscribers add four extra people to their account. It's also testing a widget as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build.
Samsung may change the names of the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4 due to Russian association
Rumor mill: Samsung will reveal its next-gen folding phones on August 10 at the company's Unpacked event. We're not expecting to see too many changes this year, especially when it comes to design, but there are rumors that the company is making a minor if significant name change to both devices.
HP Victus 15
The HP Victus offers solid gaming performance for a budget price, but you have to make a lot of trade-offs to get it this cheap. The HP Victus 15 (15-fb0028nr) delivers respectable performance for its price. As a new entrant, it’s created solely for the price-conscious buyer but it can play high-end titles well whilst balancing most other productivity tasks with ease.
This PC case with built-in aquarium is a terrible idea
Facepalm: Self-contained liquid cooling kits have brought watercooling to the masses, but that doesn't mean mixing H2O with electronics is always a good idea. Add live animals to the equation and you're just asking for trouble. The Y2 fish tank chassis from Metalfish is an aluminum computer case with a...
Razer Barracuda Pro
The Razer Barracuda Pro is a truly excellent headset that successfully carves out an untapped niche in the market. It combines robust noise-cancelling and great sound quality that creates a uniquely immersive sound experience, though the price you pay for its quality may be too steep for some. By GamesRadar...
Global smartphone shipments continue to fall
The big picture: The second quarter of 2022 solidified the end of the post-pandemic boom for multiple economic sectors. Global smartphones are no exception, according to the mobile phone tracker International Data Corporation (IDC), as last quarter's shipment numbers trended downward. According to the IDC, the second quarter of 2022...
Activision will fill next year's CoD gap with paid content
The big picture: Next year will be an unusual, transitional one for the Call of Duty franchise. As Microsoft acquires the series' publisher, Activision won't put out a new mainline entry in the series and will instead focus on paid content. The company confirmed this while reporting a significant revenue decline.
