Man charged with murder in weekend slaying of Indiana cop

Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
Prosecutors: Man arrested for stabbing pregnant woman 48 times charged with attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 41-year-old man arrested after being accused of stabbing a woman nearly 50 times is now facing an attempted murder charge. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Brandon K. Williams with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder along with several other felony counts, including a Level 3 count of aggravated battery.
Court docs: Woman with $500,000 worth of fentanyl sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old woman who had $500,000 worth of fentanyl that likely came from Detroit inside of her vehicle received a 57-month prison sentence on Wednesday, according federal prosecutors. Madison McCoy, of Fort Wayne, previously pleaded guilty to a count of possession with the intent...
Court docs: Man stabs pregnant woman 48 times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With police officers outside the door, the man looked the woman in the eyes and whispered:. By the time officers made their way inside, the woman was covered in blood and on the ground, her face swollen beyond recognition. She asked officers to please save her and to “tell everyone I love them.”
Stepmom accused of killing boy asks to pull guilty plea
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Alesha Miller, the woman charged with beating 9-year-old Elijah Ross to death in December, is no longer pleading guilty. Last week, she wrote Superior Court Judge Fran Gull a letter to say that it’s taken seven months since the death of her stepson to “even think about what has happened.”
Moped driver in critical condition after crash off Coliseum Blvd.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver in critical condition. Someone reported an unconscious person in the 1000 block of N. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night. Responding officers learned that the man was on a moped and went over a small retaining wall. He was unresponsive in a roadway south of a parking lot. Medics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomes Huntington County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomed Huntington County Wednesday as the organization’s 8th county to join its regional partnership. Right to Life was founded in December 1982 to promote life through educational and charitable activities. “We are excited to partner with our...
Court docs: accused drug dealer hid drugs near colostomy bag
The accused drug dealer was staying with his folks after a car crash in late April inflicted severe internal injuries. The injuries didn’t appear to stop the illegal activities, according to a probable cause affidavit. When Shane Andrew McLaughlin, 37, got raided by Fort Wayne Vice & Narcotics on July 28, officers found drugs alongside a shelf with his medical supplies, colostomy bags and paperwork.
East Allen County Schools superintendent talks changes at the district this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. East Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Marilyn Hissong has been in the top job there since...
NACS new superintendent looks ahead to the school year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Northwest Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Wayne Barker just took the district’s top job July 1. It was a return to the district for him. He was hired in 1989 as a business teacher at Carroll High School where he taught and coached for five years.
From the archives: Memorial Coliseum roof raised 20 years ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Remember when they literally raised the roof of the Memorial Coliseum?. It was 20 years ago – Aug. 2, 2002 – when the 1,200 ton roof was lifted nearly 42 feet to allow for a major expansion of the venue. It was...
I&M to replace 12 miles of towers in Fort Wayne, here’s how to learn more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project was announced in...
Fort Wayne City Council backs passenger rail service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, there was a 7-1 vote for a non-binding approval of Councilman Geoff Paddock’s plan for passenger rail service connecting the city to Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. The lone opponent of the rail was Jason Arp, 4th...
Back to school: HCCSC starts its school year with a new superintendent
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)- The 2022-2023 school year officially kicked-off Thursday for the Huntington County Community Schools. This year, a new superintendent greets the school district on its first day. John Trout, who is a familiar face, Trout is a 1980 graduate of Huntington North High School. Trout explains how his...
Fort Wayne Director of Intergovernmental Affairs selected for Harvard program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the City of Fort Wayne, Stephanie Crandall, attended an intensive program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Crandall spent three weeks on campus with 70 elected and appointed officials from around the world to...
Fort Wayne girl doesn’t let rare genetic disorder define her
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Olivia wasn’t supposed to turn six. She wasn’t even expected to ever leave the NICU after she was born. But, Olivia doesn’t care what the odds are. Olivia McCleary is special. She was born July 24, 2016 at 23 weeks gestation....
Pools end season and survive lifeguard shortage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Jury pool, schools starting back up signal the end of the season. Many of the workers are teachers or high school and college athletes who will soon have to trade their swim trunks and towels for backpacks. And while it’s normal to lose...
New Haven’s Jury Pool to close for season Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A sure sign that summer is winding down is when public pools start to close for the season. The last day Jury Pool in New Haven will be open is Sunday, August 7. The pool will be open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. weather permitting through that day.
Huntington University receives $2 million gift for athletic complex expansion
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington University announced Thursday alumnus Ryan Thwaits provided the university with a $2 million gift as part of a $18.7 million expansion and renovation of the school’s athletic complex (PLEX). Dr. Russ Degitz, chief operating officer at Huntington, said the updated complex with feature...
Thousands of area leaders improve at Global Leadership Summit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 2,000 leaders gathered at the Grand Wayne Center Thursday as part of the Global Leadership Summit. The annual conference is broadcast to hundreds of sites across the world. Fort Wayne’s gathering is traditionally among the largest. Locally, the event has been supported...
