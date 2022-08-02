Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #4

Read on www.kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
The #2 moment on the countdown of Pella Christian’s top 10 sports stories of this past school year comes from the track and field program, as they kept up their tradition of success this season with nine athletes making an appearance at the state track and field meet May 19th-21st.
Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Indianola athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 2. A state meet record was demolished in the discus this year, as senior Walker Whalen threw a 204’9” as he broke the state record in his first throw in the championship round, then broke his own record on consecutive throws that counted as some of the best in the entire nation among high school students taking home a class 4A state championship. Whalen said after he won the championship, the work behind the scenes and the support from his teammates and the community was what pushed him forward to win.
Central Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
As we look back at the Top 10 moments from the previous school year at Central College, we look back at the moment when Dutch quarterback Blaine Hawkins had his name called as the best player in Division III football, winning the prestigious Gagliardi Award. The winner was announced during...
Twin Cedars Top 5 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3
Our #3 moment for Twin Cedars this week comes like yesterday, on the basketball court. Battling through injury her last couple of seasons, Brooke Roby persevered and broke through the 1,000 career point barrier on January 30th against Lamoni in the Bluegrass Conference Championship game at Ankeny Christian. Going in, Roby needed just seven points for 1,000 and she got it in the first half. After the game, where the Sabers lost to Lamni 55-41, she told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was a lot of hard work and support from family and coaches that placed her with the chance to make history.
Simpson Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Simpson College athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 2. The magic continued for the Simpson women’s basketball team as they were selected as a host site for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, winning their opening round game against Gustavus 73-67, surviving a furious comeback attempt by the Golden Gusties.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Maddy Findley Former Knoxville Softball Standout – August 3, 2022
Former Knoxville Softball Standout Maddy Findley ended a great two year career at Indian Hills College this past spring. She will now continue her playing career at Quincy College, and NCAA Division II school in Quincy, IL. Findley talked with Derek Cardwell on her career at Indian Hills and what she hopes to accomplish at Quincy in the Radio Sports Page Wednesdays at 6:00pm and Thursdays at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Farrell strikes 400 gold at USATF National Championships
The track and field off-season continues to be a special one for Norwalk senior-to-be Claire Farrell. Farrell earned gold medalist honors in the 400-meter dash and took bronze in the 100 while competing at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, held July 25-31 in Sacramento, California. Representing...
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
Youth Softball Players Enjoy Busy, Fun Summer
ABOVE: 12u TC Storm finished 3rd at the Midwest National Tournament. 12U Roster: Mallory Doschadis, Averi Grier, Mya Huisman, Madi Keske, Jillian Parks, Aurora Rankin, Stella Rhamy, Ava Roe, Laurel Roozeboom, Mykaela Vincent, Macy Westerkamp. Several Pella-area based softball players enjoyed a summer of competition with the TC Storm. All...
Nine Contestants Entered in Nationals Queen’s Contest
The Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest is slated for Tuesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. at Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds. Nine young ladies have registered for the event, says Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Coordinator Christi Woodruff. The event turns 48 years old this year and Woodruff has...
Knoxville Nationals Parade Set for August 13
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year, and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill suggests we “make a morning of it Saturday, August 13, in downtown Knoxville by grabbing breakfast beforehand, watching the parade at 11:00 am, then staying for lunch or grabbing a drink at one of our local pubs afterward.
Alan Vander Linden
A Celebration of Life Open House for Alan Vander Linden, 79, of Marshalltown, will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Hall in Pleasantville. A Private Graveside Service will be held prior to the event. Memorials can be made to the Iowa Veterans Home or Iowa River Hospice.
Second School Registration Day for Knoxville is Set
A second school registration day has been scheduled at the Knoxville High School in the commons. The hours will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The registration will help students get ready for the first day of school in Knoxville starting on Thursday, August 25 at 7:55 am.
Beating the Heat
Most of the state is under a heat advisory. Judi Van Hulzen, a registered nurse with Marion County Public Health, explains what a heat advisory is. “A heat advisory just means that temperatures of at least 100 degrees fahrenheit or heat index value of 105 degrees are expected generally for the next 24 hours.”
Knoxville School Offices Move
The administrative offices of the Knoxville Community School District have moved to 418 South Park Lane Drive. The move is a part of KCSD’s larger middle school construction project, which is progressing ahead of schedule. Originally, the plan was to open the new school to students in December. However, the timeline has been pushed up, with students now set to begin using the building on Wednesday, October 12.
Townie Tuesday Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Tonight is Townie Tuesday at the National Balloon Classic, also featuring the Vintage Balloon Inflate Show sponsored by Retirement Solutions of Iowa. The balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the 3DM Band will be on stage performing live music. With the heat expected this week, the Indianola Fire Department recommends drinking plenty of water, spending time in the shade, and to not hesitate to call emergency services if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Gates open at 4pm, find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
Janet and Dave Ritchie to be Honored at State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville have been selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They will be honored at the fair August 16. This hardworking duo has made a lasting impact on citizens in Knoxville. Janet has been a 4-H leader, member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, the Lions Club and Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association.
Kimberly Plate
Funeral services for Kimberly Plate, 57 of Oskaloosa, will be held on Friday, August 5th, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. Visitation will begin August 4, 2022, after 1:00 p.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church and the family will be at the church from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives. Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Services. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
