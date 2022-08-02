ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles WR Quez Watkins says he’s the fastest player in the NFL

Eagles fans know that Quez Watkins is a pretty fast guy, but on Monday, the third-year wide receiver laid the gauntlet down for everyone across the NFL. Asked if he’s the fastest player on the Eagles’ roster after Monday’s training camp practice, Watkins doubled down and replied, “I’m the fastest guy in the NFL. That’s what I believe, and I’m standing on that.”
Yardbarker

Shane Steichen opens up about explosive Eagles offense

The Eagles partook in a walkthrough on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen spoke about the need for the light refreshers. “I think the walk-throughs are invaluable. I really do, because you get so many reps in those walk-throughs, and you can give multiple...
Yardbarker

Browns Working Out LB Chris Odom

Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team. The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.
Yardbarker

Browns Worked Out Eight Players

The full list of players who worked out for Cleveland includes:. Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team. The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Track Athlete Devon Allen Hopes to Shine with the Philadelphia Eagles

Just a month ago, Devon Allen ran the third fastest 110 m hurdles in history. Now, the track athlete is changing his career and joining the Philadelphia Eagles to hopefully play in the NFL. Football is home to some of the most athletically gifted people in the world, and Allen will be hoping that his skills on the track translate to the football field.
NFL

Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down, but has 'no bad blood' with Titans

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown hasn't shied away from discussing how the end of his tenure in Tennessee went down. The Pro Bowl receiver was traded from the Titans to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately signed a four-year, $100 million extension in Philly. The Titans used the first-round pick from the Brown trade to select Treylon Burks.
UPI News

Flames sign Jonathan Huberdeau to $84M extension

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames signed forward Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension, the team announced. The Flames announced the extension Thursday night. Huberdeau, 29, joined the NHL franchise in a July trade from the Florida Panthers. "I'm thrilled to be part of the Calgary...
