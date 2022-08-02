ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
CNBC

Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
CNBC

PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company

PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
International Business Times

The Fed May Be Misleading Markets, Again

The Fed may be misleading markets again with dovish statements about the direction of monetary policy, setting traders and investors up for another disappointment. Anyone following the Federal Open Market Operation Committee (FOMC) meetings, which craft the nation's monetary policy, should vividly recall several FOMC meetings when the Fed talked about inflation being a "transitory" problem. Thus, it saw no need to do something about it. Instead, the nation’s central bank focused on a host of new mandates the political system added to its agenda, including lowering of income inequalities, the Fed’s “third mandate.” FOMC kept short-term and long-term interest rates low enough for low-income Americans to get jobs.
Kiplinger

5 Fantastic Actively Managed Fidelity Funds to Buy

2022 is a stock picker's market. What does that mean? Put simply, it means that well-implemented active strategies can have better odds of outperforming compared to passive strategies. It also means that now is a good time to take a look at the best actively managed Fidelity funds. Fidelity belongs...
tipranks.com

Equifax In troubled Waters; Issued Wrong Credit Scores

Equifax offered incorrect credit scores to thousands of consumers. The company blamed a coding error for the wrong calculations. Despite headwinds, EFX has a maximum Smart Score on TipRanks. Wall Street Journal reported that leading consumer credit reporting and data analytics company Equifax (NYSE:EFX) provided wrong credit scores to millions...
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks to Buy at a Discount Right Now

Better-than-expected corporate earnings and growth in the services sector last month should help offset the impact of recession fears on the stock market. However, since market swings are expected to...
srnnews.com

Robinhood shares jump 12% on job cuts, smaller-than-feared loss

(Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc closed up nearly 12% on Wednesday, a day after the commission-free brokerage announced job cuts and posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss in an earnings announcement that came a day earlier than scheduled. The Menlo Park, California-based company saw revenue fall 44% in the second...
Axios

Mortgage rates fall below 5%

If you're in the market for a house — maybe hurry to get your loan. Driving the news: Mortgage rates are still high, but the rate on the 30-year just saw its steepest weekly drop since March 2020, and is now below 5%. It was as high as 5.81%...
Axios

Credit card balances grow at fastest pace in decades

Credit card balances are ballooning at the quickest pace in decades, reflecting higher prices and more open accounts than ever before. Why it matters: The debt will get costlier for borrowers to carry as the Fed raises interest rates quickly to tamp down scorching hot inflation. There are early signs lower-income consumers are starting to fall behind on payments.
Axios

Gig work platforms post record results

DoorDash and Lyft are the latest companies to show just how much they're benefitting from sustained consumer demand. Driving the news: Couriers for DoorDash delivered 426 million orders in the second quarter — an all-time high — the company reported on Thursday. Lyft, also on Thursday, reported that ridership rose to its highest point since the pandemic began.
