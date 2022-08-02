Read on www.axios.com
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Stock Market Plunge: 3 of the Cheapest Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
These three stand-out businesses are valued at a multiple of just four to seven times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
The 2 ways Californians will receive their new stimulus payments
According to state authorities, Californians will receive their inflation relief payments in a few months. In the meantime, many are curious about how they might will be receiving their check once the payment date arrives.
CNBC
Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
CNBC
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
Analysis: Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s most closely watched gauge of market anxiety shows expectations of choppy trading ahead despite a recent snapback in U.S. stocks, though institutional investors' low exposure to equities may help curb gyrations.
International Business Times
The Fed May Be Misleading Markets, Again
The Fed may be misleading markets again with dovish statements about the direction of monetary policy, setting traders and investors up for another disappointment. Anyone following the Federal Open Market Operation Committee (FOMC) meetings, which craft the nation's monetary policy, should vividly recall several FOMC meetings when the Fed talked about inflation being a "transitory" problem. Thus, it saw no need to do something about it. Instead, the nation’s central bank focused on a host of new mandates the political system added to its agenda, including lowering of income inequalities, the Fed’s “third mandate.” FOMC kept short-term and long-term interest rates low enough for low-income Americans to get jobs.
5 Fantastic Actively Managed Fidelity Funds to Buy
2022 is a stock picker's market. What does that mean? Put simply, it means that well-implemented active strategies can have better odds of outperforming compared to passive strategies. It also means that now is a good time to take a look at the best actively managed Fidelity funds. Fidelity belongs...
tipranks.com
Equifax In troubled Waters; Issued Wrong Credit Scores
Equifax offered incorrect credit scores to thousands of consumers. The company blamed a coding error for the wrong calculations. Despite headwinds, EFX has a maximum Smart Score on TipRanks. Wall Street Journal reported that leading consumer credit reporting and data analytics company Equifax (NYSE:EFX) provided wrong credit scores to millions...
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
2 Stocks to Buy at a Discount Right Now
Better-than-expected corporate earnings and growth in the services sector last month should help offset the impact of recession fears on the stock market. However, since market swings are expected to...
zycrypto.com
Recent Survey Shows Investors Think BTC Is More Likely To Crash To $10,000 First Than Hit $30,000
In what appears to be a direct refutation to the widely held theories of most bullish Bitcoin proponents, Wall Street thinks Bitcoin is more likely to plummet to $10,000 first before a surge to $30,000 can be considered – according to a recent survey. Retail investors are generally less...
srnnews.com
Robinhood shares jump 12% on job cuts, smaller-than-feared loss
(Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc closed up nearly 12% on Wednesday, a day after the commission-free brokerage announced job cuts and posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss in an earnings announcement that came a day earlier than scheduled. The Menlo Park, California-based company saw revenue fall 44% in the second...
3 Most Promising Cryptos To Watch in August
Much like the U.S. stock market, the cryptocurrency market has been absolutely devastated through the first seven months of 2022. Although many cryptos have bounced off recent lows, even the largest...
Mortgage rates fall below 5%
If you're in the market for a house — maybe hurry to get your loan. Driving the news: Mortgage rates are still high, but the rate on the 30-year just saw its steepest weekly drop since March 2020, and is now below 5%. It was as high as 5.81%...
Credit card balances grow at fastest pace in decades
Credit card balances are ballooning at the quickest pace in decades, reflecting higher prices and more open accounts than ever before. Why it matters: The debt will get costlier for borrowers to carry as the Fed raises interest rates quickly to tamp down scorching hot inflation. There are early signs lower-income consumers are starting to fall behind on payments.
Gig work platforms post record results
DoorDash and Lyft are the latest companies to show just how much they're benefitting from sustained consumer demand. Driving the news: Couriers for DoorDash delivered 426 million orders in the second quarter — an all-time high — the company reported on Thursday. Lyft, also on Thursday, reported that ridership rose to its highest point since the pandemic began.
