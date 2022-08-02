Washtenaw County's prosecuting attorney reacts to latest abortion controversy and confusion

Read on www.wemu.org
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
Michigan GOP official says Dixon 'hotter' than Whitmer, Dem legislator says let's not
I was recently talking to a buddy about the Michigan gubernatorial candidates, and he offered a frame for viewing what was then a hypothetical Tudor Dixon-Gretchen Whitmer matchup: Tudor is the two-door to Whitmer's four-door. My friend does not closely follow politics. He was using a crass metaphor to comment...
Michigan judge extends order preventing criminal charges under abortion ban
An Oakland County judge on Wednesday extended until Aug. 17 an emergency order barring prosecutors from criminally charging abortion providers under a 1931 state law that largely bans the procedure. An Aug. 17 hearing will focus on whether the state should implement a preliminary injunction, a more formal kind of order that would also prevent enforcement of the ban. ...
2 first-time Washtenaw County board hopefuls triumph in Democratic primaries
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Three Democratic primary contests for seats on the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners ended with results that saw one incumbent lose, another win and two first-time county board hopefuls advance. Ypsilanti-area incumbent Commissioner Ricky Jefferson lost his reelection bid in District 6 to current Ypsilanti City...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
SOS Benson: Nearly 2M voted in ‘smooth’ Tuesday primary
In a press conference shortly after polls closed Tuesday night, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called Tuesday’s primary election “among the most secure and safe in the nation” as results continued to roll in. With all but one Michigan county reporting results Wednesday afternoon, unofficial returns show that about 1 million Michiganders voted on the […] The post SOS Benson: Nearly 2M voted in ‘smooth’ Tuesday primary appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan county Democratic branch criticized for antisemitic post before primary
A local branch of the Michigan Democratic Party apologized for an antisemitic post on social media on Tuesday. Referring specifically to the Democratic primary race between incumbent Reps. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) and Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, a TikTok post from the Washtenaw County Democrats posted a video from MSNBC discussing money in politics and a description of “AIPAC vs. Andy Levin.” Attached to the post, the organization wrote “Zionists have no place in office.”
Washtenaw County board chair defeats former Jackson council member in Senate primary
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County board Chair Sue Shink is one step closer to Lansing after a decisive victory in a Democratic primary in a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson that Democrats expect to be tightly contested in November. With 99% of votes counted...
Rashida Tlaib wins big in primary for district covering new communities
DETROIT — Residents in Dearborn, Southfield, Livonia, Detroit and more are now closer to being represented by a storied member of the so-called “Squad” in the U.S House. With results of the Tuesday’s primary election trickling in slowly throughout the night, District 12 candidate Rashida Tlaib, the incumbent in the race, cemented an early and wide lead over her opponents, prompting a celebration at a campaign watch party on Detroit’s northwest side.
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer
(AP) – Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really...
Ann Arbor Democrat wins state House primary, sees chance to unite Washtenaw, Jackson counties
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans resoundingly won a Democratic primary race for a new Michigan House of Representatives district covering a mix of urban and rural areas in Washtenaw and Jackson counties, likely to go Democratic in the November general election. Rheingans, project director for the...
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
John James, Shri Thanedar win & other Michigan election results you should know about
Michigan’s 2022 primary election has wrapped up and the results are in… Republican Tudor Dixon took the big win in the Republican gubernatorial race Tuesday night, beating out her four male competitors by winning 40.6% of the votes.
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan GOP primary for governor, predicts 'epic battle' with Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS – Tudor Dixon, a Muskegon County businesswoman, won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. The Associated Press called the election for Dixon at about 9:45 p.m. as she came out on top of a five-candidate race. ...
GOP activist group instructs Michigan poll watchers to call 911
Recording of a Zoom meeting shows extent of efforts by pro-Trump groups to involve law enforcement in polling disputes.
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
