Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US
American companies are moving manufacturing back to the US from Asia. General Motors, GE, Intel and US Steel are among companies opening new factories in America. Companies started reviewing their supply chains following the US-China trade war and pandemic.
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy
So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit
Click here to read the full article. Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences at FN’s CEO Summit in New York on Wednesday. In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder of Aera; Marina Larroudé, chief creative officer and co-founder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, SVP and GMM of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at Saks; and Amina Means, creative director and founder of Nalebe, sat down with FN style director Shannon Adducci...
China’s Gen Z isn’t like the others. Meet the nationalistic generation that’s way richer than its parents
China’s Gen Z is far different from its Western counterparts.
Walmart to Cut Hundreds of Corporate Jobs - WSJ
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Around 200 jobs are being cut, the WSJ said, adding that the retailer notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate...
Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War
The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
Kevin Carpenter Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is pleased to announce that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to the 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. Also recognized was Jill Pemberton, chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who serves on the Board of Directors of The Toro Company.
How restaurants and the food industry are fighting inflation
Just hours apart on Thursday, Rich Schneider, co-owner of Denver's Raquelitas Tortillas, had two conversations that are defining the restaurant industry today.He spoke with a restaurant owner in Greeley about food cost increases, and later to an industry promoter about whether restaurants can survive inflation."It's front and center on everyone's mind," Schneider told Axios. State of the plate: Throughout the food chain, costs are increasing as prices rise on commodities and energy, supply chains are disrupted and pandemic-era labor shortages persist.For restaurant industry players, the cumulative effect is represented in lower profit margins and "closed for business" signs.For consumers, it's...
People Are Sharing Their Jobs And Exactly How Much Money They Make, And It's Honestly Mind-Blowing
"I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."
Public tech’s espresso shot is quite literally the cloud
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Last week we said that you needed to pay attention to the public markets, and we weren’t kidding. It was a huge week for earnings — with notes from all over, including the ad market and cloud spend. But this week’s Monday show was more than just another entry in the series — it was an experimental live show! Natasha joined Alex for the fun, and this is what they got into:
Takeaways from Black Tech Week – ‘Monetization’ Doesn’t Always Mean Selling the Company
Over the past several years, Black Tech Week has grown in stature and become more nationally recognized, drawing in business owners from across the country. It was purchased last year by Lightship Capital, an economic development organization based in Cincinnati that aims to develop and fund remarkable talent while catalyzing emerging ecosystems, specifically for founders of color, LGBTQ+, women, and people with disabilities. Each of the identified groups that Lightship Capital supports is underserved in the wealth management industry and the funding arena.
Fortune: Highest Concentration of Remote Jobs is in Big Cities
Do you want your next job to be one where you can work from home? Then as contradictory as it might sound, you might want to move to a major city like New York, Los Angeles or stay right here in Philadelphia.
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005383/en/ Tim Newell, Aspiration Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant
HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year.
Mercedes-Benz USA Launches New Mercedes-EQ Experience Training Program
Today, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) announced the launch of Mercedes-EQ Experience, an immersive training program for dealership and corporate employees to both deepen knowledge of electric vehicles and create unprecedented pride for Mercedes-EQ, the new sub-brand of electric vehicles. The program is hosted in Alabama and will provide a three-day training session designed to energize, educate, and electrify Mercedes-Benz team members nationwide.
Michigan Working To Attract Chip Manufacturers Under New U.S. Bill - Governor
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the state is well positioned to attract new investment in semiconductor chips manufacturing after Congress passed $52 billion in new subsidies. "The state of Michigan is uniquely positioned," Whitmer told Reuters in an interview. "We want to make sure that our potential partners in this...
