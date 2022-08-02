ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

Community Resource Day to be held Thursday in Swan Quarter

The Economic Improvement Center is holding a Community Resource Day at Mattamuskeet High School in Swan Quarter on Thursday, August 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. This will be a drive through event. Items available include household products, backpacks, water, gas cards, personal protection equipment as well as resources and information from community partners.
SWAN QUARTER, NC
Upcoming construction protects, tree protection discussed at Nags Head Planning Board meeting

The July 19 Town of Nags Head Planning Board began with a presentation from town engineer David Ryan. Ryan provided an overview of the Epstein Street Bathhouse capital project, located at 5701 S. Virginia Dare Trail. Construction is expected to begin on October 1. The project includes demolition of the existing building, improved ADA access to the bathhouse and beach, modification of the existing septic system and parking lot modification and enhancement. Construction is expected to take six months.
NAGS HEAD, NC
BCCC practical nursing graduates celebrate with pinning ceremony

Fifteen graduates of Beaufort County Community College’s practical nursing (PN) program celebrated completing their program through a pinning ceremony on July 13. The ceremony included a traditional lantern-lighting while graduates recited the practical nursing pledge. Coursework for the PN program includes the domains of healthcare, nursing practice and the...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Family of Manteo shooting victims bring their memories to court

Defendants’ trials won’t begin until at least 2023. The two defendants charged with the murders of three people, including a Manteo mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Elizabeth City last December, will not see trial until at least next year. The names of Ricky L. Etheridge Jr. and...
MANTEO, NC
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property

Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
Faye (Woodard) Sawyer

Faye Sawyer, 79, of Columbia, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home. Faye was born in Tyrrell County on April 9, 1943 to the late John and Hazel Chambers Woodard. She was married to Guy Sawyer, who survives. She worked as an accounting technician for the Tyrrell County Government....
COLUMBIA, NC
Coast Guard, other agencies searching Pamlico sound for missing boater

The Coast Guard reported late Wednesday afternoon, August 3 that it has crews searching the Pamlico Sound for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening. The missing boater has been identified as John Hess, 38, from Buxton. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector...
BUXTON, NC
Warren Charles Joule

Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, died suddenly July 27, 2022. He was born March 18, 1940. He was preceded in death by wife Jean Joule. Survivors include three daughters, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
MANTEO, NC
Area Death Notices - July 31 & Aug. 1, 2

Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. SUSAN DIANE JONES, Newport. Susan Diane Jones,...
MAYSVILLE, NC
Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Parker Byrd back in ICU after setback

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming ECU freshman Parker Byrd is headed back to the ICU to receive more intensive treatment for injuries he suffered in a recent Beaufort County boating accident. Byrd, who sustained serious damage to both legs in the accident, underwent his sixth surgery Tuesday, according to his mother Mitzi Byrd. During that […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Earl E. Dunmire

Earl E. Dunmire, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, died after a brief illness at The Outer Banks Hospital on July 30, 2022. He was born November 22, 1937. Survivors include wife Merry, daughter Sandra L Hillman and stepchildren Merry K. Ballance and Michael S. Kocian, brothers James Dunmire (Sandy) and Robert Dunmire (Joyce), four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and other family. He was predeceased by first wife Edna (Lois), father Earl A. Dunmire and mother Ruth M. Dunmire.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Information being sought for Jarvisburg hit and run with serious injury

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in a hit and run that occurred late Tuesday night, August 2 in the Jarvisburg area and caused serious injury. CCSO reported that the incident occurred between 11:20 and 11:30 p.m. along US 158 near Peachtree Street in...
JARVISBURG, NC
Armed Beaufort Co. drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– A Beaufort County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related crimes where he pled guilty to charges earlier this year. Adrian Lamont Dixon of Aurora was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment for Possession and Carrying a Firearm in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. On February 16, Dixon […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

