The July 19 Town of Nags Head Planning Board began with a presentation from town engineer David Ryan. Ryan provided an overview of the Epstein Street Bathhouse capital project, located at 5701 S. Virginia Dare Trail. Construction is expected to begin on October 1. The project includes demolition of the existing building, improved ADA access to the bathhouse and beach, modification of the existing septic system and parking lot modification and enhancement. Construction is expected to take six months.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO