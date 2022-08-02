ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say

By Thomas Maresca
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVJRR_0h1ZJu8w00

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Taiwan's military raised its level of combat readiness in response to exercises and live-fire drills by China ahead of a widely reported visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, local media reported Tuesday.

The self-governing island is "strengthen[ing] its combat readiness" from Tuesday morning until Thursday afternoon and will make adjustments according to military threats from Beijing, Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Taipei's Taoyuan International Airport also stepped up security on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat amid reports of an imminent visit by Pelosi, CNA said.

The California Democrat, who is leading a congressional delegation on an Asia trip, is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday, according to multiple international and domestic media outlets.

Taiwan's Chinese-language Liberty Times reported that Pelosi will land after 10 p.m. local time and will stay in Taipei overnight. The delegation will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and visit the country's parliament on Wednesday, according to United Daily News.

Beijing, which has lashed out since rumors of the trip first emerged two weeks ago, has ramped up its military activity in the region in recent days. It conducted live-fire exercises over the weekend and announced four more sets of live-fire drills in regional waterways including the South China Sea this week.

China's Eastern Theater Command also posted a video of missile strikes and military drills on Monday, while the state-run Global Times reported that the country's air force conducted mock air combat training the night before Pelosi's Asia trip began.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that China is using the Pelosi visit as a "pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait."

"China appears to be positioning itself to potentially take further steps in the coming days and, perhaps, over longer time horizons," Kirby said.

The steps could include "firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan," he added.

China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday that a Pelosi visit would be "dangerous and provocative."

"If the U.S. insists on making the visit, China will take firm and strong measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the U.S. has to bear all the serious consequences arising thereof," he said during a press briefing as China started its rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council.

China views Taiwan as a wayward province that it has vowed to retake by force, if necessary. During a call last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden not to "play with fire" over the democratic island of 23 million.

The congressional delegation's trip began Monday in Singapore and continued on Tuesday in Malaysia, where the group met with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and Foreign Minister Saifuddin.

In a statement, Pelosi said the the two sides "engaged in wide-ranging discussion on advancing our shared goals for a free and secure Indo-Pacific."

The delegation is also slated to visit Japan and South Korea, where Pelosi is scheduled to meet with her counterpart in Seoul, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, on Thursday.

Comments / 3

jody
2d ago

I wonder what sum total is being spent between American and Taiwan? We could feed starving children but Nancy wants attention.

Reply
2
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed

The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#South China#Taiwan Strait#Chinese#U S House#Central News Agency#Cna#Democrat#Liberty Times#Taiwanese#United Daily News
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Fox News

Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air

Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
413K+
Followers
61K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy