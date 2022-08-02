ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Communities, local law enforcement plan to celebrate National Night Out

By Kara Duffy
cw34.com
 3 days ago
WPBF News 25

Hundred of backpacks handed out to families in need in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — More than 600 backpacks full of supplies were distributed at theDelray Beach Housing Authority all free of cost on Thursday. This is a partnership with AffordableHousing.com and other partners that’s been going on for the past 18 years. Inside the backpacks are notebooks, pens,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa

Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Former interim police chief of Boynton Beach now deputy chief of school police in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County congratulated Vanessa Snow via social media Wednesday for her new role as deputy chief of school police. The district said this comes after Snow served as the manager of personnel compliance for the Palm Beach Schools Police Department, but did not specify how long Snow was in that role.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno

Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
STUART, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca West Country Club Breaks Ground on New Habitat for Humanity Home in Delray

Boca West Country Club helped break ground last week on a new Habitat for Humanity home for the deserving Jackson family, natives of the area who had a long-time dream of being Delray Beach homeowners. Boca West served as the Home Sponsor, along with the Knight Group and in partnership with the City of Delray Beach and the Delray Beach CRA.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year

School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to Concierge Medicine Team

Jupiter Medical Center Concierge Medicine provides unparalleled care, top quality medical expertise, and around-the-clock access to personal physicians. July 27, 2022 – The top destination in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for world-class health care, Jupiter Medical Center welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to its Concierge Medicine team. Dr. Schwartz’ expertise will offer even more of a personal touch to Concierge members.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Raccoon Rescue: Deputies encounter a different kind of masked bandit

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies for the Martin County Sheriff's office encountered a different kind of masked bandit on Thursday morning. A baby raccoon was found trapped in an attic and was recused by deputies. Before wildlife officials picked up the raccoon, the masked bandit was in the custody of deputies.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boynton Beach: The Pierce honors Boynton’s ‘barefoot mailman’

Charles W. Pierce, Boynton’s ‘barefoot mailman,’ was the inspiration for this Works Progress Administration mural in the 1930s-’40s. In artworks for the West Palm Beach post office, Stevan Dohanos told the story of James Edward Hamilton, who walked a route along the beach between Lake Worth and Miami. Photo provided by Boynton Beach Historical Society.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

