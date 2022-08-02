Communities, local law enforcement plan to celebrate National Night Out

Read on cw34.com
This ghost story about a pet monkey and his BFF might make you say "awww!"Evie M.Palm Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
Hundred of backpacks handed out to families in need in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — More than 600 backpacks full of supplies were distributed at theDelray Beach Housing Authority all free of cost on Thursday. This is a partnership with AffordableHousing.com and other partners that’s been going on for the past 18 years. Inside the backpacks are notebooks, pens,...
bocamag.com
Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa
Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County school officials warn parents NOT to send children to school with tasers
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — As the new school year approaches, Palm Beach County school leaders warn parents not to send their children to their place of learning armed with tasers, according to the school district. Last year many students were expelled from school due to possession of the...
WPBF News 25
Former interim police chief of Boynton Beach now deputy chief of school police in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County congratulated Vanessa Snow via social media Wednesday for her new role as deputy chief of school police. The district said this comes after Snow served as the manager of personnel compliance for the Palm Beach Schools Police Department, but did not specify how long Snow was in that role.
WPBF News 25
Sheriff's office arrests man recording women, girls at Treasure Coast Square Mall
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with more victim testimonies after they arrested a peeping Tom when female shoppers sounded the alarm. "We made an arrest on a pervert that was a homeless subject living up in Jensen Beach," Chief...
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca West Country Club Breaks Ground on New Habitat for Humanity Home in Delray
Boca West Country Club helped break ground last week on a new Habitat for Humanity home for the deserving Jackson family, natives of the area who had a long-time dream of being Delray Beach homeowners. Boca West served as the Home Sponsor, along with the Knight Group and in partnership with the City of Delray Beach and the Delray Beach CRA.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year
School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
treasurecoast.com
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
cw34.com
School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County school leaders to discuss changes as summer break ends
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time in two years, COVID was not the major topic at the annual back to school press conference. School safety, staffing shortages and complying with new state laws were the focus. Basically, it’s a panic alert button." “Basically, it’s...
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to Concierge Medicine Team
Jupiter Medical Center Concierge Medicine provides unparalleled care, top quality medical expertise, and around-the-clock access to personal physicians. July 27, 2022 – The top destination in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for world-class health care, Jupiter Medical Center welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to its Concierge Medicine team. Dr. Schwartz’ expertise will offer even more of a personal touch to Concierge members.
WPBF News 25
Potential merger with Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office causes tension at Boynton Beach City Commission meeting
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Tensions were high in the Boynton Beach City Commission meeting Tuesday evening. The biggest topic of contention was the looming potential merger with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. A proposal one commissioner is so against he tried to stop it dead in its tracks.
WPBF News 25
School District of Palm Beach County introducing new crisis alert system, increasing recruitment efforts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — School District of Palm Beach County students will be heading back to class next week. District officials held a press conference Monday to get families up to speed with some of the new changes this year. Topics discussed include staffing, transportation and safety. School...
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on new waterfront project
Construction is underway for a new project right next to the St. Lucie River featuring a one-of-a-kind playground, increased boardwalk connections and a restaurant.
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
cw34.com
Raccoon Rescue: Deputies encounter a different kind of masked bandit
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies for the Martin County Sheriff's office encountered a different kind of masked bandit on Thursday morning. A baby raccoon was found trapped in an attic and was recused by deputies. Before wildlife officials picked up the raccoon, the masked bandit was in the custody of deputies.
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Delray Beach, Boca Raton to impose beach smoking bans
After years of frustration with a state law that prevented cities and counties from regulating outdoor smoking, Delray Beach and Boca Raton are finally in position to clear the air at their beaches and parks. Both cities are taking advantage of a new state law that allows local governments to...
thecoastalstar.com
Boynton Beach: The Pierce honors Boynton’s ‘barefoot mailman’
Charles W. Pierce, Boynton’s ‘barefoot mailman,’ was the inspiration for this Works Progress Administration mural in the 1930s-’40s. In artworks for the West Palm Beach post office, Stevan Dohanos told the story of James Edward Hamilton, who walked a route along the beach between Lake Worth and Miami. Photo provided by Boynton Beach Historical Society.
