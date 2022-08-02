Joe Rogan Thinks Jeffrey Epstein May Have Been A CIA Agent Or Israel Spy

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
What, Exactly, Was the Connection Between Victoria’s Secret and Jeffrey Epstein?
For decades, Victoria’s Secret was the final word in U.S. lingerie, the store that defined sexy for a generation of young women and constantly assured its customers that perfection was just one push-up bra away. In 2018, though, comments widely seen as trans-phobic and fat-phobic from chief marketing officer Ed Razek cast a pall on the brand’s power to influence; Razek soon stepped down, but questions had already been raised about who, exactly, was behind the curtain at Victoria’s Secret.
Kathy Griffin Worries Joe Rogan More Dangerous to America Than Trump
"It's kind of the Roganization of America that I now am more worried about than Trumpism," Griffin said during an appearance on the "Pivot" podcast.
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana
The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld
Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!
Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
On the day of Ivana Trump's funeral, Donald Trump remembers her 'beautiful life'
NEW YORK — Ivana Trump, the 1980s style icon and businesswoman who helped Donald Trump build the empire that put him on a road toward the White House, lived a "beautiful life," the former president recalled as loved ones paid final respects to her Wednesday. The ex-president joined all...
Ari Fleischer: 10-year-old girl would never have been harmed if US enforced its laws at the border
Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer slammed the mainstream media's coverage of an illegal immigrant being the alleged rapist in the case involving a 10-year-old girl on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ARI FLEISCHER: The agenda is to allow people to come into America without having to come here legally. If...
MSNBC
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox
The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
Ellen Barkin Claims 'Violent' Johnny Depp Gave Her a Quaalude The First Time They Were Intimate In Never-Before-Seen Deposition
Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin detailed her turbulent relationship with the actor during his defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the jury didn't hear everything she had to say. Radar has learned that Barkin described a "world of violence" surrounding Depp and alleged he gave her a Quaalude before they had sex for the first time in a newly unsealed transcript of her deposition. Barkin, 68, confirmed she met Depp around 1990. The two stayed close for a decade and starred alongside each other in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. While the jury watched her deposition video, the transcript...
Karl Rove incorrectly claimed there was 'statistically' no way Trump could lose the 2020 election, Jared Kushner writes
Karl Rove assured Jared Kushner Trump couldn't lose the 2020 election, Kushner writes. Kushner recalls Rove calling him on election night 2020 after Trump prematurely declared victory. "He's going to win. Statistically, there's no way the Democrats can catch up with you now," Rove said. Former Trump White House advisor...
MSNBC
Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight
New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
New Head Of CNN Looking To Snatch Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski From MSNBC To Save Network
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski may be making a huge move. According to Radar, the new head of CNN, Chris Licht, has been taking steps to snatch the news power couple from MSNBC in order to save the network, whose ratings have been tanking as of late. Article continues below...
Michael Cohen was spying on Trump's 2016 campaign, book claims
Lawyer Michael Cohen was spying on former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, according to a book from former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.
Daily Beast
Kushner and Bannon Tag-Teamed to Kneecap ‘Radioactive’ Chris Christie
It was days before the 2016 election and Steve Bannon was in a “panic.”. Chris Christie was about to get on a plane with then-candidate Donald Trump and was thought to be positioning himself to be chief of staff, and Bannon wanted to derail that possibility as quickly as he could, according to excerpts of Jared Kushner’s new book reviewed by The Daily Beast.
POLITICO
Without Ivana, There’s No ‘The Donald’
Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. In the fall of 1976, Donald John Trump was a 30-year-old licensed real-estate broker from Queens who favored burgundy suits and burgundy patent-leather shoes. He was up to his ears in his first Manhattan development, but he still lacked an option on the site, a commitment from his supposed co-owner, comprehensive financing and signed agreements with the nine different governmental bodies that were involved.
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Within the same week that the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader and Usama bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views former President Trump’s supporters as no different than people who supported bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks. Obeidallah...
Department of Justice says Trump never invoked executive privilege over Bannon
The Department of Justice said Monday that former President Donald Trump never invoked executive privilege over former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who now says he's amenable to testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee while he faces prison time for previously refusing to do so.
Daily Beast
Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
