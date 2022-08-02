ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday, rain moving into the area overnight Wednesday

KSDK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX2Now

Pics: Flash flooding in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several inches of rain fell across the St. Louis area between last night and this morning. This caused creeks to rise and put some people’s cars and homes underwater. First responders were called out to rescue people from a flooded mobile home park. There...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid
starvedrock.media

Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
WGNtv.com

Threat of severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the metro area.

Radar mosaic as of 3:25 PM CDT shows a solid line of severe thunderstorms from southern Lower Michigan through north central Indiana, east central Illinois and on into the St. Louis area. This line will continue moving eastward away from the Chicago area, and across portions of severe thunderstorm watch 514 (outlined in blue) during the remainder of this afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
tncontentexchange.com

Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.

ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Flood warning ends, spotty rain, lots of dry time this weekend

ST. LOUIS — We had another daily record rainfall set on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport of 4.32 inches. The old record was 1.45 inches set in 1946. From July 24 through 9 a.m. Aug. 4, this 14-day stretch is now the wettest in St. Louis history with a total of 15 inches. Records started in 1874. Second place, not even close, is 5.68 inches.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Drivers rescued from high water in Frontenac

ST. LOUIS – Multiple drivers got stuck in high water in Frontenac Wednesday night. Police helped rescue these drivers located on southbound Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Terrace. FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.
FRONTENAC, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy