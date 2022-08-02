St. Louis forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday, rain moving into the area overnight Wednesday

Read on www.ksdk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storms moving away Thursday morning
Heavy rain fell overnight, but conditions will improve through the day on Thursday. Meteorologist Garry Frank has the latest.
tncontentexchange.com
Photos: Record rainfall again causes flash flooding in St. Louis region for third time in 10 days
Residents and businesses cleaned up again after another day of record-setting rainfall caused flash flooding in the metro area. Photos by Laurie Skrivan, Hillary Levin and David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storms moving away Thursday, hot and humid weather returns this weekend
Rain continues to move out of the St. Louis area. Hot and humid weather returns for the weekend.
KSDK
Strong storms moving into St. Louis area this evening, overnight
Heavy rain on the already saturated ground could cause flooding in the St. Louis area. Some spots could get up to four inches by Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is 'The wettest two-week period St. Louis has ever seen,' meteorologist says
After three days of flooding in the past two weeks, the NWS says that this is the wettest two-week period in St. Louis’ history. One previous rainfall record set in 1946 was broken.
KSDK
Storm Alert: Some strong storms headed for St. Louis
5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert for August 3. Some strong storms could bring inches of rain to the St. Louis area.
Pics: Flash flooding in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several inches of rain fell across the St. Louis area between last night and this morning. This caused creeks to rise and put some people’s cars and homes underwater. First responders were called out to rescue people from a flooded mobile home park. There...
LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic delays in St. Louis area amid rain and severe weather threats
After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.
starvedrock.media
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
KSDK
Heat advisory in effect in St. Louis ahead of a cooldown and rain
The heat index will reach triple digits Wednesday, but a cold front is on the way. Rain is likely this week.
WGNtv.com
Threat of severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the metro area.
Radar mosaic as of 3:25 PM CDT shows a solid line of severe thunderstorms from southern Lower Michigan through north central Indiana, east central Illinois and on into the St. Louis area. This line will continue moving eastward away from the Chicago area, and across portions of severe thunderstorm watch 514 (outlined in blue) during the remainder of this afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSDK
Severe weather moves out, but heavy rain continues in some spots
Strong storms are done for most of the St. Louis area, but heavy downpours are still in the area. Flooding is still a risk for the area.
tncontentexchange.com
Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.
ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
Flash flood warning issued for western suburbs of St. Louis as city reels from last week's deluge
A flash flood warning issued for the western suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday morning came as the city is still reeling from last week's destructive floods.
Flood warning ends, spotty rain, lots of dry time this weekend
ST. LOUIS — We had another daily record rainfall set on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport of 4.32 inches. The old record was 1.45 inches set in 1946. From July 24 through 9 a.m. Aug. 4, this 14-day stretch is now the wettest in St. Louis history with a total of 15 inches. Records started in 1874. Second place, not even close, is 5.68 inches.
Free food available Thursday to St. Louis area flood victims
Several organizations in the St. Louis region are teaming up for an emergency food distribution event Thursday to give out free food to flood victims.
Scattered tree damage from storms around St. Ann
After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.
Drivers rescued from high water in Frontenac
ST. LOUIS – Multiple drivers got stuck in high water in Frontenac Wednesday night. Police helped rescue these drivers located on southbound Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Terrace. FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.
Comments / 0