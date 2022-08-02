BTS’ J-Hope Shares Special Message For Jimin, Thoughts On ‘Lollapalooza’ [Watch]

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Watch Tomorrow X Together’s iconic Lollapalooza 2022 set in its entirety
Tomorrow X Together’s (TXT) full set at this year’s Lollapalooza festival has been released in full – watch it below. On August 5, the 34-minute-long clip of the South Korean boyband’s performance at the festival was uploaded to their official YouTube channel. It features footage of all eight songs performed by the five-piece on July 30, including cuts from their most recent mini-album, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, such as title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.
Watch BTS member J-Hope’s historic Lollapalooza headline set in full
Big Hit Music has uploaded J-Hope of BTS‘ Lollapalooza set in its entirety on YouTube – watch it below. The video, which clocks in at slightly over an hour, was uploaded to the K-pop boyband’s BANGTANTV YouTube channel on August 3. It fully documents J-Hope’s headline set on the final night of the Chicago festival (July 31), including footage of all 18 songs on singer-rapper’s setlist that night, including cuts from his solo discography as well as BTS’ own songs. He also brought out singer Becky G to perform their collaboration ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked
Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Young Thug Fuels Mariah The Scientist Dating Rumors With Grand Gesture From Prison
Detroit, MI – Young Thug might be locked up but he’s still found a way to deliver a grand romantic gesture to his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. After wrapping up the final stop of her Experimental Tour in Detroit Sunday night (July 31), Mariah was greeted with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons spread all throughout her hotel room, with some of them spelling out a new nickname: “Mrs. Sold Out Dates.”
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
Mötley Crüe were apparently caught using a backing track for Tommy Lee's drumming
In a new video, it appears Mötley Crüe were using a backing drum track live as Tommy Lee fails to join in on time
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
'#NoNickiNoCareer': Minaj Age-Shamed by Cardi B Fans
The pop stars' longtime rivalry resurfaces as Cardi B fans targeted Nicki Minaj on Twitter following the release of a promo for her upcoming single.
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
Post Malone’s ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’ Cover Is So Good Brad Paisley Says It Beats His Version [Watch]
Post Malone may not be a country singer by definition, but if he ever decided to cross genres, he already has a fan in Brad Paisley. The popular rapper, known for songs like “Sunflower” and “Congratulations,” dabbled into the country music sphere back in 2021 while participating in the We’re Texas live-streamed benefit concert, organized by award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti voted Love Island winners
Turkish actor and Italian business owner, both 27, share £50,000 prize after poll among viewers
Beyoncé to remove ableist slur from Renaissance track after criticism
Beyoncé has removed an ableist slur from her song “Heated” following backlash from fans.Last week, the singer released her latest album, Renaissance.While the album was well received, the singer was met with criticism for the use of an offensive term as an outro to the track.On the track, the lyrics read: “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass.”The term in question, derived from the word “spastic”, is considered more offensive in the UK than in the US, where it is sometimes used as a synonym for “freaking out”.However, fans from around the world criticised her use of the...
