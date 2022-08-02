Shuckers’ Andruw Monasterio hits walk-off grand slam to defeat Montgomery

Read on www.wxxv25.com
Fight Night Boxing event Saturday at the Jackson County Civic Center
Boxing is coming to Pascagoula. Saturday night at the Jackson County Civic Center, Black Royalty LLC and SAPromotions are putting on a Fight Night event. Their goal is to give local prospects exposure and bring excitement about the sport to South Mississippi. Along with giving young athletes exposure, they say...
Southern Production to host festival during first weekend of Cruisin’ the Coast
Southern Productions is going to host a two-day event for the first ever music festival in the Pass Christian Harbor. The Swamp Pop Festival will be held on September 30th and October 1st followed up with Cruisin’ the Coast. The event will be located at the Green Lot at...
Grillin’ the River City set for Saturday in Moss Point
Happening tomorrow in Moss Point, a good time with good food. Grillin’ the River City takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is set to feature some of the best grilled food on the Coast from different restaurants and vendors with some prizes on the line as well.
A Winning Bet: The future of gaming in Mississippi
This week we celebrate the 30th anniversary of legal casino gambling in Mississippi. After last year’s record-breaking revenue, what is next? What does the future of gaming look like in the Magnolia state?. After achieving record-breaking revenues in 2021, what’s next for gaming in Mississippi? How do we continue...
Frets for Pets 2022 kicks off today
Today, Frets for Pets 2022 kicks off at the Juke Joint in Ocean Springs. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the party with more.
Dog rescued after lightning strikes apartment in Biloxi
This morning, Biloxi fire and police rescued a puppy from an apartment building struck by lightning. Biloxi Fire Department got the call around 6:45 this morning of a fire at Lagniappe Apartments. Once on scene, the flames and smoke were extinguished from three to four units and no injuries were reported.
Statue in front of Miner’s Doll and Toy Store missing
A mainstay of Downtown Ocean Springs is missing. The statue of two children on a tricycle was stolen from in front of Miner’s Doll and Toy Store on Washington Avenue sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The bronze statue was presented to the original owners John and Maryalice...
Inaugural Heritage Unity Celebration this Sunday at Kroc Center
This weekend, the Kroc Center in Biloxi is hosting an inaugural event. It’s a celebration of many cultures, put on by the organization Healing Table Unites. Representing them, Deborah Drayton-Ward and Deerica Gallion are in studio with more.
Smoke spotted at Ocean Springs Community Center
A bit of a scare in Downtown Ocean Springs this morning as people reported seeing smoke coming from the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. The Ocean Springs Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Ocean Springs Community Center adjacent to WAMA. The building was filling up with smoke,...
Frets for Pets 2022 taking place at the Juke Joint in Ocean Springs
The Juke Joint in Ocean Springs is back with its annual Frets for Pets Music Festival this weekend. The three-day event began today with live music ranging in a variety of genres for the guests. Thirty acts from Louisiana to Florida were invited to perform during the festival. Outside of...
Comeback Coolers preparing to help Kentucky flood victims
Comeback Coolers brings Gulf Coast volunteers together again. Comeback Coolers shares the labor of love as they pack coolers to send to flood victims in Kentucky. In Ocean Springs at OS Lumber and Supply, volunteers packed personalized coolers with items for relief. Over 150 coolers spread words of encouragement and love to those impacted by Kentucky’s recent devastating rain fall.
Gautier High School senior honored for saving lives
Caleb Bradley was also honored at Gautier High School for jumping in and helping save the lives of the girls and police officer as well. The Bradley brothers, Kron and Caleb, were the first to jump in and help their friends, but taking on water made them sick. Police arrived...
Arrested for grand larceny in D’Iberville
On Wednesday, August 03, 2022, D’Iberville Police Officers responded to 11282 Mandal Pkwy, Galleria BMW, in reference to a Grand Larceny. Upon officers speaking with the business manager, he reported that upon opening the business, he and other employees discovered two recently purchased large flat screen televisions missing from the company with a combined value of approximately $9000.00.
Ribbon cutting for SnoBiz in Harrison County
A new ‘chill spot’ is officially open. SnoBiz held their ribbon cutting ceremony earlier today and served shaved ice treats. This is an indoor snow cone business that has over 50 different flavors. SnoBiz is known for their super soft ice and it has been compared to cotton...
Old Wells Fargo Bank in Biloxi turning into a luxury boutique hotel
A local developer and his wife are turning an old Wells Fargo Bank into a 14-room luxury boutique hotel in Downtown Biloxi. Ivan and Kelly Spinner are teaming up with Ivan being the brains behind the operation and Kelly being the interior designer. Named for their daughter, the Bella Hotel...
15-year-old arrested for bringing loaded handgun to Harrison Central High
On Friday, August 5th, 2022, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile for possession of a weapon on school property. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Harrison Central High School received a tip from a teacher that a student was carrying a gun on campus.
Gulfport PD arrest man on one count of murder
On August 3, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 42-year-old Christopher Anthony Moore on one count of Murder. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 15000 block of St. Charles Street, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Arrested for grand larceny and 12 counts of vehicle burglary
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 35-year-old Patrick Ray Jr. on one felony count of Grand Larceny and twelve counts of vehicle burglary. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 19201 Highway 53 (Coast Electric) in reference to stolen...
All lanes of Interstate 110 now OPEN in Harrison County
A quick traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 110. MDOT announced they have completed median work ahead of schedule and all four lanes of Interstate 110 are now OPEN to motorists. The inside lanes of I-110 were closed for median repair.
