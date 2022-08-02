ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentleyville, PA

Teen's quick thinking helps save neighbors from Washington County fire

 3 days ago
Penn Township responds to family of boy who lost both feet in lawnmower accident

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many residents in the Penn Township community were troubled after hearing that 6-year-old Liam Lavelle lost his feet following an accident during the weekend. They responded with a flood of donations through a GoFundMe account started by Liam's aunt, Ashley Dimperio. Watch the report from...
PENN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. driver dies after garbage truck crashes into homes: reports

A western Pennsylvania garbage truck driver died on Tuesday after he crashed his truck into two houses and tipped over, according to reports from the Post-Gazette and KDKA. According to reports, police said the incident occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Patton Street in Wilmerding, Allegheny County.
WILMERDING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle Bellevue blaze in the heat

Fire consumed a home in Bellevue, Allegheny County, Wednesday night. The fire broke out on Burnside Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. We're told that there were hoarding conditions inside the home. Crews were able to knock the fire down, but it took a lot of manpower. “Heat, No. 1,” said...
BELLEVUE, PA
wtae.com

Man dead after serious crash on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man is dead after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Route 51 Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Sheetz and Bowser Automotive on North Lewis Run Road in Pleasant Hills around 8:40 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office...
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Ohio woman arrested in alleged bail scam

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 24-year-old Ohio woman is being held in jail as police continue to investigate an alleged bail scam targeting a Mt. Pleasant woman. According to court documents, a man claiming to be named Glenn Perkins contacted the woman on July 28, claiming a loved one had been in a crash and was in jail. Police said "Perkins" demanded the woman hand over more than $8,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. state troopers warn of secret shopper scam

A Somerset County woman is out $2,550 in a secret shopper scam, according to state police. Troopers said the woman on Friday was contacted by text message that asked if she would like to become a secret shopper for Walmart. She expressed interest and later received a letter and check written out to her for $2,550 in the mail.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.  Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police investigating after Beaver County detective's vehicle stolen

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating after an unmarked police SUV was stolen in Beaver County. The vehicle belonged to the Beaver County Detective's Office. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Aliquippa around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Three hours later, the vehicle was found crashed at...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead

An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
ARNOLD, PA

