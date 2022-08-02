Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
freightwaves.com
Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter
Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
GrafTech International: Q2 Earnings Insights
GrafTech International EAF reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GrafTech International beat estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $32.90 million from the same...
Recap: Cinemark Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Cinemark Hldgs CNK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cinemark Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $449.45 million from the same...
Essent: Q2 Earnings Insights
Essent Gr ESNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Essent beat estimated earnings by 43.05%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same period...
Recap: AdvanSix Q2 Earnings
AdvanSix ASIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AdvanSix missed estimated earnings by 2.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.3 versus an estimate of $2.37. Revenue was up $146.05 million from the same period last...
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Recap: Adient Q3 Earnings
Adient ADNT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adient reported an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $243.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
CNBC
Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings
Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
Firmenich marks last year of independence with record profit
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Market share gains in fine fragrances and strong demand for its food ingredients helped Switzerland's Firmenich, which has agreed to merge with DSM (DSMN.AS), deliver a near 11% jump in adjusted annual earnings on Friday.
Westinghouse Air Brake: Q2 Earnings Insights
Westinghouse Air Brake WAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Westinghouse Air Brake beat estimated earnings by 0.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.22. Revenue was up $36.00 million from...
US News and World Report
CVS Raises Annual COVID-Related Revenue Forecast to $3 Billion
(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%. The largest U.S. pharmacy chain also raised its forecast for annual COVID vaccinations by 2 million to...
7 Most Concerning Stocks To Watch in August
Stocks have had a dismal 2022 overall, but the market showed some signs of life in July, posting the best returns of any month since November 2021. But even if the stocks are on their way out of a...
Symrise Raises Full-year Guidance
Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Symrise AG reported its net profits advanced 16.6 percent on sales that grew 18.5 percent in the first half of 2022. Due to the strong results, the German fragrance and flavors supplier has raised its sales forecast for the full year. “In a volatile business environment caused by rising commodity prices, ongoing global supply bottlenecks and the Russia-Ukraine war, we managed to continue on our profitable growth course,” said Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, chief executive officer of Symrise, in a statement. “We achieved this by relying on our robust business model, diversified application portfolio...
Recap: Health Catalyst Q2 Earnings
Health Catalyst HCAT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Health Catalyst beat estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $11.01 million from the same...
