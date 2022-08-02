Simpson Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #4

The #2 moment of the Twin Cedars sports year comes on the cross country courses. Rylee Dunkin for the third time in her career qualified for the State Cross Country Meet by finishing in 2nd place in her State Qualifier. A case could also be made that Dunkin’s entire season would be good enough for the top five because she ended up winning six races and breaking her own school record in the process during the season. Dunkin would also go on to place 12th at State giving her a third All-State designation as well. Dunkin will return to running this fall to try to become a four-time State Qualifier and All-State all four years.

