Simpson Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #4

Read on www.kniakrls.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – 2020 Norwalk Graduate Bowen Born – August 3rd, 2022
Northern Iowa basketball standout Bowen Born talks on this week’s Radio Sports Page about his high school days at Norwalk and his first two years of playing NCAA Division I basketball. Born led Norwalk to the Class 3A state title in 2020 and graduated as Iowa’s sixth-ranked all-time prep leading scorer with 2,494 points.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Top 5 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
The #2 moment of the Twin Cedars sports year comes on the cross country courses. Rylee Dunkin for the third time in her career qualified for the State Cross Country Meet by finishing in 2nd place in her State Qualifier. A case could also be made that Dunkin’s entire season would be good enough for the top five because she ended up winning six races and breaking her own school record in the process during the season. Dunkin would also go on to place 12th at State giving her a third All-State designation as well. Dunkin will return to running this fall to try to become a four-time State Qualifier and All-State all four years.
kniakrls.com
Farrell strikes 400 gold at USATF National Championships
The track and field off-season continues to be a special one for Norwalk senior-to-be Claire Farrell. Farrell earned gold medalist honors in the 400-meter dash and took bronze in the 100 while competing at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, held July 25-31 in Sacramento, California. Representing...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
The #2 moment on the countdown of Pella Christian’s top 10 sports stories of this past school year comes from the track and field program, as they kept up their tradition of success this season with nine athletes making an appearance at the state track and field meet May 19th-21st.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
The #2 moment for Knoxville this school year comes on the tennis courts. At the start of the season, girls coach Nick DeMoss probably did not know what to expect after about a week into the season he paired Olivia Maasdam and Jadyn Streigle in doubles. The move paid off as the duo started off with a win over a good Pella team early in the season and rode that momentum right to the State Doubles Tournament. Even with Maasdam nursing an injury, that was unable to stop their run to State. Both told KNIA/KRLS Sports after that win over Pella, they knew they could have a special season.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3
Mason Scheve provides the #3 moment on the top 10 countdown of best sports stories at Pleasantville during the past school year, as he joined an elite group for the Pleasantville boys’ basketball program. In a January 21st road game at Des Moines Christian, Scheve scored 16 points and...
kniakrls.com
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
kniakrls.com
Townie Tuesday Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Tonight is Townie Tuesday at the National Balloon Classic, also featuring the Vintage Balloon Inflate Show sponsored by Retirement Solutions of Iowa. The balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the 3DM Band will be on stage performing live music. With the heat expected this week, the Indianola Fire Department recommends drinking plenty of water, spending time in the shade, and to not hesitate to call emergency services if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Gates open at 4pm, find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Alan Vander Linden
A Celebration of Life Open House for Alan Vander Linden, 79, of Marshalltown, will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Hall in Pleasantville. A Private Graveside Service will be held prior to the event. Memorials can be made to the Iowa Veterans Home or Iowa River Hospice.
kniakrls.com
Janet and Dave Ritchie to be Honored at State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville have been selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They will be honored at the fair August 16. This hardworking duo has made a lasting impact on citizens in Knoxville. Janet has been a 4-H leader, member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, the Lions Club and Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association.
kniakrls.com
Pella to Celebrate 175th Anniversary This Week
Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Jessi Vos with Pella Historical Society and Museums says their organization is partnering with Visit Pella and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
kniakrls.com
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Knoxville School Board Discusses School Safety
The Knoxville School board met in regular session Monday. They heard presentations on “Opportunity Knox,” a college career readiness program, and the Talented and Gifted program. They discussed President Biden’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and its investments in school safety, and the School Leader Publication update. They...
kniakrls.com
Historic Pella Trust Highlighting History of Pella’s Founding
Leading up to the 175th celebration of Pella’s anniversary, a local organization has been highlighting the founding of the Tulip City in series of Facebook posts. Bruce Boertje with Historic Pella Trust says they’ve been working to educate the community about how just over 900 Dutch immigrants formed the community its more than 10,000 residents now enjoy today.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
kniakrls.com
DutchFix, De Kelder Speakeasy Hosting Summer Soiree
The Pella community is celebrating its 175th birthday starting today, and a pair of local businesses are aiming to add to the party. Owner of DutchFix Jason Bandstra says the Summer Soiree is coming to the Klokkenspel Plaza on Friday and Saturday, co-hosted by the restaurant and De Kelder Speakeasy. Bandstra says the ticketed event will feature a live DJ playing music of different eras by the hour and feature a unique menu of food and drinks, in part, to utiltize the unique space next to their stores and to celebrate the rich tradition of the community. Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here and cost $55 per person.
kniakrls.com
Beating the Heat
Most of the state is under a heat advisory. Judi Van Hulzen, a registered nurse with Marion County Public Health, explains what a heat advisory is. “A heat advisory just means that temperatures of at least 100 degrees fahrenheit or heat index value of 105 degrees are expected generally for the next 24 hours.”
kniakrls.com
Pella’s 175th Celebration Starts with Pella Wellness Consortium Events Thursday
“Together in Gezellig” — the 175th anniversary celebration for Pella, starts Thursday. Kristi Leonard with the Pella Wellness Consortium says the non-profit is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Visit Pella to host several activities. Leonard says the Pella Wellness Consortium is organizing the events tomorrow,...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Dr. John Kanis
A local physician has now spent forty years in service to his community. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Dr. John Kanis with Pella Regional Health Center. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
kniakrls.com
Pella Opera House Organ Undergoing Inspection, Potential Repairs
While it might be hard to imagine with this week’s heat, the holiday season will be here before we know it, but an annual Christmas-themed tradition in Pella is currently on hold at the Pella Opera House. Executive Director Cyndi Atkins says after some damage was discovered last winter...
Comments / 0