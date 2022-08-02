Department of Public Safety releases name of person involved in Cedar Rapids shooting

Read on www.1630kcjj.com
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at a state park near Maquoketa were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
Iowa City gets grant to upgrade water fluoridation equipment
The City of Iowa City has announced that they’ve received a grant to upgrade its water fluoridation equipment and purchase lab equipment and supplies. The grant, from Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation, comes to over $13,800. City Manager Geoff Fruin says the upgrades will help ensure the health and safety of the city’s drinking water for years to come.
Coralville hoping to redevelop area along Strip near 1st Avenue
A major redevelopment project is in the works for the south side of the Coralville Strip west of Walgreens. The City Council unanimously approved a preliminary plat and the first consideration of a rezoning ordinance to accommodate the project last week. The plan would get rid of structures between Walgreens,...
Iowa City Council to hold special Thursday session to consider removal of TRC chair
The Iowa City City Council is scheduled to hold a special session Thursday to consider removing the recently-appointed chair of the city’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission after a podcast came to light with her using racial expletives describing members of the black community. Mayor Bruce Teague brought up the...
