Indiana State

WTHI

Covid-19 case numbers jump in Indiana and Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the United States, cases of Covid-19 are rising. Here's a look at the current case numbers in the Wabash Valley. There were more than 10,000 cases of Covid in Indiana last week. Ten people died from the virus in the past seven days. In...
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022

It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
wevv.com

Southern Indiana melon farmers persist despite tough season

In this week’s Tri-State Farm Life, 44News takes a look at Southern Indiana’s melon farmers, and how they’ve handled this year’s turbulent growing season. Frey Co. Produce has been supplying our Tri-State and the nation with melons for decades, and this year, they’re back at it again producing nearly 20 million pounds of watermelons right here in Southern Indiana.
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
WISH-TV

Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
WTHR

Indiana mom thanks Navy recruiter that rescued her family

VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana Navy recruiter put his training to use close to home last week, saving the lives of two young children. According to the Department of Defense, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bobby Weaver was headed to work in Valparaiso on July 25 when the car that was traveling in front of him lost control, struck an emergency vehicle and went off the road into a deep ditch.
WTHR

GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi

In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package

Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
WIBC.com

Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana

Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
indianapublicradio.org

INDOT halts proposed turn lane change at US 35 and Riggin Road after public opposition

After much public opposition, the Indiana Department of Transportation says it won’t adjust traffic on US-35 at Riggin Road. INDOT had proposed removing the left-hand turn lanes and the median from US 35, allowing only right turns at the Muncie Bypass. The agency had cited what it called a high number of “incapacitating” crashes and several property damage crashes.
WTHR

Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.

