Read on indianapublicradio.org
Related
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
indianapublicradio.org
Report: Animal feeding operations without permits are polluting the Lake Erie basin
A new report shows large, unpermitted animal farms in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio could be causing most of the nutrient pollution in the Lake Erie basin. That pollution can fuel toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie — threatening the drinking water for at least 11 million people. If you...
WTHI
Covid-19 case numbers jump in Indiana and Illinois
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the United States, cases of Covid-19 are rising. Here's a look at the current case numbers in the Wabash Valley. There were more than 10,000 cases of Covid in Indiana last week. Ten people died from the virus in the past seven days. In...
Conditions ‘Favorable' for Development of Largely-Harmless Funnel Clouds in Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, warning residents in Illinois and northwest Indiana that funnel clouds could potentially develop as a cold front slowly churns its way over the region on Thursday evening. The alert has been issued for residents in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows more than 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSDK
Best Home Furnishings prides themselves on fine southern Indiana craftsmanship
The store’s Uplifting Comfort Series, provides a little help getting in and out of your chair. These come in handy when you need assistance due to aging, or injury.
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
wevv.com
Southern Indiana melon farmers persist despite tough season
In this week’s Tri-State Farm Life, 44News takes a look at Southern Indiana’s melon farmers, and how they’ve handled this year’s turbulent growing season. Frey Co. Produce has been supplying our Tri-State and the nation with melons for decades, and this year, they’re back at it again producing nearly 20 million pounds of watermelons right here in Southern Indiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
WISH-TV
Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
Indiana mom thanks Navy recruiter that rescued her family
VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana Navy recruiter put his training to use close to home last week, saving the lives of two young children. According to the Department of Defense, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bobby Weaver was headed to work in Valparaiso on July 25 when the car that was traveling in front of him lost control, struck an emergency vehicle and went off the road into a deep ditch.
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WIBC.com
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
wrtv.com
Navy recruiter pulls mom, 2 kids out of sinking car in northern Indiana
VALPARAISO — In the United States Navy, sailors train so that they can be ready when their nation calls on them. For one local Indiana Navy Recruiter, the call to action came closer to home than usual. On July 25, Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 1st Class Bobby Weaver was on...
95.3 MNC
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
indianapublicradio.org
INDOT halts proposed turn lane change at US 35 and Riggin Road after public opposition
After much public opposition, the Indiana Department of Transportation says it won’t adjust traffic on US-35 at Riggin Road. INDOT had proposed removing the left-hand turn lanes and the median from US 35, allowing only right turns at the Muncie Bypass. The agency had cited what it called a high number of “incapacitating” crashes and several property damage crashes.
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
Comments / 0