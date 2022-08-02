ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

queenoftheclick.com

New Trash Containers on 5th Avenue – Bay Ridge

The Bay Ridge BID shared that the Avenue has received some new trash containers from the pilot program by NYC. This is supposed to help with the rodent problem that has been happening citywide. It’s good that they are larger because the small cans don’t always cut it. Sometimes you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New Brighton tenement collapse of 1937; other S.I. building collapses; and a close call | Then and Now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Storms come and create land shifts, trucks crash, and fire damages buildings. Here’s a look at images with lasting impact on people’s lives. One of the most devastating building incidents according to the untappedcities.com website, was the tragic building collapse of a set of tenements on New Street in New Brighton on August 11, 1937. The buildings estimated to be 40 to 50 years old initially housed local textile workers. It was a stormy night, as told by untapped cities, and water levels rose over six feet high. Residents said they saw the building sway. Many were injured, and the city announced that 19 people had died from the New Brighton tenement collapse.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
fox5ny.com

6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

RIP Dereck Chen – He Was Only 19-Years-Old

Around 10:15 pm last night, Dereck Chen, a 19-year old from Bensonhurst was killed in the parking lot elevator at BJ’s on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. “Dereck had been hanging out on the third floor of the parking structure with three other friends when they decided to leave and exit via the elevator.” (Source) An 18-year-old their held out a gun in the elevator and robbed them. When the elevator stopped, the other students ran and Dereck tried to recover his items from the thief. The two struggled over the bag on the first floor of the parking garage (Source) and then Dereck was shot.
BROOKLYN, NY
News Break
Politics
NBC New York

Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes

A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox29.com

Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach

ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
ISLIP, NY

