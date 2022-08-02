Read on www.queenoftheclick.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
New Trash Containers on 5th Avenue – Bay Ridge
The Bay Ridge BID shared that the Avenue has received some new trash containers from the pilot program by NYC. This is supposed to help with the rodent problem that has been happening citywide. It’s good that they are larger because the small cans don’t always cut it. Sometimes you...
FIRST LOOK: Shun Lee Cafe Begins Soft Launch on the Upper East Side
The highly-anticipated new Upper East Side dim sum spot, from the popular Shun Lee chain of Chinese restaurants, begins its soft launch Thursday night, Upper East Site has confirmed— and we have your first look inside the brand new Shun Lee Cafe. Located at 1442 Third Avenue, Shun Lee...
New Brighton tenement collapse of 1937; other S.I. building collapses; and a close call | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Storms come and create land shifts, trucks crash, and fire damages buildings. Here’s a look at images with lasting impact on people’s lives. One of the most devastating building incidents according to the untappedcities.com website, was the tragic building collapse of a set of tenements on New Street in New Brighton on August 11, 1937. The buildings estimated to be 40 to 50 years old initially housed local textile workers. It was a stormy night, as told by untapped cities, and water levels rose over six feet high. Residents said they saw the building sway. Many were injured, and the city announced that 19 people had died from the New Brighton tenement collapse.
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
MTA: Debris causes closure of lower level of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge due to a full closure of the lower level, Brooklyn bound, during the Thursday morning rush hour. Debris is to blame and drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time or use the upper level, according to the MTA.
Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
New York Marine Firefighters Battle Blaze at Brooklyn Marina
NEW YORK, NY – On Tuesday, FDNY Marine 3, Marine 9 along with Engine 321...
Lawsuit alleges re-opening Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to 9/11 debris unleashed hazardous emissions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Eltingville man alleges the re-opening of Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to waste from the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed him to toxic and hazardous gasses that caused “an immediate and chronic threat” to his health. Louis Sofo, 75, who according to...
84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
RIP Dereck Chen – He Was Only 19-Years-Old
Around 10:15 pm last night, Dereck Chen, a 19-year old from Bensonhurst was killed in the parking lot elevator at BJ’s on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. “Dereck had been hanging out on the third floor of the parking structure with three other friends when they decided to leave and exit via the elevator.” (Source) An 18-year-old their held out a gun in the elevator and robbed them. When the elevator stopped, the other students ran and Dereck tried to recover his items from the thief. The two struggled over the bag on the first floor of the parking garage (Source) and then Dereck was shot.
NYPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Manhattan Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect armed with a knife approached a victim inside the...
'THANK YOU NEW YORK': Brooklyn girl, 14, missing for over a week, found in Harlem
Aunisty Elliot was last seen leaving her home on Prospect Place in Crown Heights just before 11 a.m. last Wednesday, July 27, following an argument with her mom.
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
19 year old fatally shot in backpack robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The 18-year-old suspect attempted to rob the victim of his backpack in a struggle that spilled out onto the first floor of the parking garage.
New York Stores Are Putting Minnesota’s SPAM Under Lock & Key Due To High Crime
No offense to the makers of SPAM, but I never thought I'd see the day that SPAM would be located behind the counter at grocery stores, or under lock and key due to people stealing the product; but apparently it's happening in New York. It’s Official!! The Recession is Here!!!...
