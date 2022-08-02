Around 10:15 pm last night, Dereck Chen, a 19-year old from Bensonhurst was killed in the parking lot elevator at BJ’s on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. “Dereck had been hanging out on the third floor of the parking structure with three other friends when they decided to leave and exit via the elevator.” (Source) An 18-year-old their held out a gun in the elevator and robbed them. When the elevator stopped, the other students ran and Dereck tried to recover his items from the thief. The two struggled over the bag on the first floor of the parking garage (Source) and then Dereck was shot.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO