Twin Cedars Top 5 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #4

Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
The #2 moment on the countdown of Pella Christian’s top 10 sports stories of this past school year comes from the track and field program, as they kept up their tradition of success this season with nine athletes making an appearance at the state track and field meet May 19th-21st.
Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Indianola athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 2. A state meet record was demolished in the discus this year, as senior Walker Whalen threw a 204’9” as he broke the state record in his first throw in the championship round, then broke his own record on consecutive throws that counted as some of the best in the entire nation among high school students taking home a class 4A state championship. Whalen said after he won the championship, the work behind the scenes and the support from his teammates and the community was what pushed him forward to win.
Simpson Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Simpson College athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 2. The magic continued for the Simpson women’s basketball team as they were selected as a host site for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, winning their opening round game against Gustavus 73-67, surviving a furious comeback attempt by the Golden Gusties.
Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Hollywood couldn’t have written a better script for the #2 moment on our countdown of the top sports stories at Pleasantville this past school year, as the Pleasantville football closed the doors on their old stadium with a thrilling, playoff-clinching 29-28 victory over Cardinal. Entering the Week 8 matchup...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Maddy Findley Former Knoxville Softball Standout – August 3, 2022
Former Knoxville Softball Standout Maddy Findley ended a great two year career at Indian Hills College this past spring. She will now continue her playing career at Quincy College, and NCAA Division II school in Quincy, IL. Findley talked with Derek Cardwell on her career at Indian Hills and what she hopes to accomplish at Quincy in the Radio Sports Page Wednesdays at 6:00pm and Thursdays at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Youth Softball Players Enjoy Busy, Fun Summer
ABOVE: 12u TC Storm finished 3rd at the Midwest National Tournament. 12U Roster: Mallory Doschadis, Averi Grier, Mya Huisman, Madi Keske, Jillian Parks, Aurora Rankin, Stella Rhamy, Ava Roe, Laurel Roozeboom, Mykaela Vincent, Macy Westerkamp. Several Pella-area based softball players enjoyed a summer of competition with the TC Storm. All...
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
360 Nationals Starts Two Weeks Of Sprint Car Action In Knoxville
Two weeks of the biggest races and the most payouts gets started tonight as the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank takes the green flag at the Knoxville Raceway. 110 drivers are entered into this year’s event and by Saturday night that will be paired down to 24 to race for a winner’s share of $15,000, which could double to $30,000 if the winner leads all 30 laps. But to get there, drivers have to run a preliminary night and hope to score enough points to lock into the top 20 after tomorrow night’s action. One driver that hopes to win the 360 Nationals for a second time is 2017 Champion Clint Garner. He is well aware of the financial impact of winning the 360 Nationals, and after winning it once, he would love to win it for a second time.
Nine Contestants Entered in Nationals Queen’s Contest
The Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest is slated for Tuesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. at Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds. Nine young ladies have registered for the event, says Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Coordinator Christi Woodruff. The event turns 48 years old this year and Woodruff has...
Townie Tuesday Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Tonight is Townie Tuesday at the National Balloon Classic, also featuring the Vintage Balloon Inflate Show sponsored by Retirement Solutions of Iowa. The balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the 3DM Band will be on stage performing live music. With the heat expected this week, the Indianola Fire Department recommends drinking plenty of water, spending time in the shade, and to not hesitate to call emergency services if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Gates open at 4pm, find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
Pella to Celebrate 175th Anniversary This Week
Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Jessi Vos with Pella Historical Society and Museums says their organization is partnering with Visit Pella and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
The 2022 National Balloon Classic continues tonight. Balloons will begin takeoff at 6:30pm, with Not Quite Brothers on the stage playing live music, and the last Nite Glow of the event taking place after strong winds canceled the Nite Glow on Sunday. Gates open at 4pm, and tickets are available online or at TruBank, the Indianola HyVee, Lula Belle Designs, or McCoy True Value. Find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
Beating the Heat
Most of the state is under a heat advisory. Judi Van Hulzen, a registered nurse with Marion County Public Health, explains what a heat advisory is. “A heat advisory just means that temperatures of at least 100 degrees fahrenheit or heat index value of 105 degrees are expected generally for the next 24 hours.”
Fantastic Fireworks Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Strong winds canceled the competition flights Wednesday, leaving just three more days of competition for the National Balloon Classic and US Women’s Championship through Saturday. Tonight is Fantastic Fireworks Night, with balloon flights beginning at 6:30pm and Trainwreck on stage playing live music, and the fireworks beginning at dusk.
Second School Registration Day for Knoxville is Set
A second school registration day has been scheduled at the Knoxville High School in the commons. The hours will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The registration will help students get ready for the first day of school in Knoxville starting on Thursday, August 25 at 7:55 am.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
DutchFix, De Kelder Speakeasy Hosting Summer Soiree
The Pella community is celebrating its 175th birthday starting today, and a pair of local businesses are aiming to add to the party. Owner of DutchFix Jason Bandstra says the Summer Soiree is coming to the Klokkenspel Plaza on Friday and Saturday, co-hosted by the restaurant and De Kelder Speakeasy. Bandstra says the ticketed event will feature a live DJ playing music of different eras by the hour and feature a unique menu of food and drinks, in part, to utiltize the unique space next to their stores and to celebrate the rich tradition of the community. Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here and cost $55 per person.
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
Pella Opera House Organ Undergoing Inspection, Potential Repairs
While it might be hard to imagine with this week’s heat, the holiday season will be here before we know it, but an annual Christmas-themed tradition in Pella is currently on hold at the Pella Opera House. Executive Director Cyndi Atkins says after some damage was discovered last winter...
Knoxville School Board Discusses School Safety
The Knoxville School board met in regular session Monday. They heard presentations on “Opportunity Knox,” a college career readiness program, and the Talented and Gifted program. They discussed President Biden’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and its investments in school safety, and the School Leader Publication update. They...
