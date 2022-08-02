Forecast: Humidity comes in, staying throughout the mid-week

Read on www.wlwt.com
TIMELINE: Rounds of heavy downpours bring threat for flash flooding across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Off-and-on torrential downpours are the focus of the forecast for the next two days. There will be a growing threat of flash flooding. The flare-up downpours start off scattered in the early afternoon Thursday and are more widespread into the evening. While a briefly severe storm will...
WLWT 5
Downpours Developing
CINCINNATI — Pockets of heavy rain popping up this afternoon and evening. Repeated rounds could bring localized flooding.
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall Friday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to expected rain totals. Expect impactful showers and thunderstorms between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. moving from the southwest towards the northeast. Standing water could impact travel. Parts of the Tri-State are under a Flood Watch until 8...
dayton.com
Showers, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds, heavy rain possible
Today will be rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and both becoming likely by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Some of the storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain, which could damage trees, cause outages or cause local flooding.
WKRC
Timeline: Severe storms in Tri-State with strong winds, tornadoes possible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While it feels like summer is winding down (and some kids in the Tri-State have already started school) the forecast says otherwise! To start the work week it will feel hot and humid with strong-to-severe storms on tap. Round one of storms approaching from the west came...
Why living in Hyde Park could be 10 degrees cooler than the West End
As city leaders prepare for climate-change-induced hotter temperatures in the coming years, mapping temperatures is becoming increasingly important.
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes
CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
Cleveland Scene
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns This Weekend to Ohio for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
A road in Clifton Heights will be closed through the afternoon for utility work
CINCINNATI — Crews will close a road in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati for a utility pole replacement. According to police dispatch, Moerlein Avenue will be closed at West McMillan Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3. The closure is necessary for crews...
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
Highest paying jobs in Cincinnati that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying […]
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 4–7
Enjoy an outdoor concert from a NKY native country star, attend the last weekend of the tri-state’s biggest goetta celebration, eat and drink at a German luau, get down at a blues festival, and paddle down the mighty Ohio River for a great cause at these weekend events. NKY...
WLWT 5
A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
WLWT 5
Ohio's latest sales tax holiday could help back-to-school shoppers stymied by inflation
CINCINNATI — When you're a second grader, like Sydney Essert, getting new stuff for a new school year can feel overwhelming in all the right ways. "My favorite school supplies is (sic) probably markers," Sydney Essert said, her voice rising with excitement. "You get so many colors to pick from!"
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati
Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
WLWT 5
Chick-fil-A reopens in CVG food court
HEBRON, Ky. — If you're traveling this weekend, you'll have an old new option for some on-the-go grub. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport says Chick-Fil-A has reopened and is located in the Concourse B food court, between McDonald's and Gold Star. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native works to facilitate donations in eastern Kentucky town
HAZARD, Ky. — The search continues for survivors of the deadly Eastern Kentucky flooding. Recovering efforts are happening around the clock with many from Cincinnati stepping up to help. In Hazard, Kentucky, no hands are idle in the clean-up. This is an area that, until five days ago, was...
Fox 19
Chick-Fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the age of 99, a Chick-fil-A employee is showing no signs of slowing down. If you live in Colerain Township chances are you know the name, Carol Miller. The city had a proclamation for her in February naming February 10th “Carol Miller Day.” She’s often seen picking up trash during her walks through town.
