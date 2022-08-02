ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Forecast: Humidity comes in, staying throughout the mid-week

By Randi Rico
WLWT 5
 3 days ago
WLWT 5

Downpours Developing

CINCINNATI — Pockets of heavy rain popping up this afternoon and evening. Repeated rounds could bring localized flooding.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall Friday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to expected rain totals. Expect impactful showers and thunderstorms between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. moving from the southwest towards the northeast. Standing water could impact travel. Parts of the Tri-State are under a Flood Watch until 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Showers, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds, heavy rain possible

Today will be rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and both becoming likely by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Some of the storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain, which could damage trees, cause outages or cause local flooding.
DAYTON, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Kings Island debuts two new passes

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes

CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
CINCINNATI, OH
#Heavy Rain
Cleveland Scene

The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns This Weekend to Ohio for 35th Year

This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Highest paying jobs in Cincinnati that require a graduate degree

Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying […]
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 4–7

Enjoy an outdoor concert from a NKY native country star, attend the last weekend of the tri-state’s biggest goetta celebration, eat and drink at a German luau, get down at a blues festival, and paddle down the mighty Ohio River for a great cause at these weekend events. NKY...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays

COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati

Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Chick-fil-A reopens in CVG food court

HEBRON, Ky. — If you're traveling this weekend, you'll have an old new option for some on-the-go grub. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport says Chick-Fil-A has reopened and is located in the Concourse B food court, between McDonald's and Gold Star. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chick-Fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the age of 99, a Chick-fil-A employee is showing no signs of slowing down. If you live in Colerain Township chances are you know the name, Carol Miller. The city had a proclamation for her in February naming February 10th “Carol Miller Day.” She’s often seen picking up trash during her walks through town.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH

