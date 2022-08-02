Police: Brooklyn McDonald's employee in critical condition after getting shot in the face

Read on connecticut.news12.com
VIDEO: Robbery victim punched, critically injured outside Brooklyn pizzeria
The search is on for two suspects after a man was punched and robbed outside of a Brooklyn pizzeria in an attack that landed him in the hospital in critical condition.
Shooting leaves McDonald's worker brain dead; Brooklyn man charged with attempted murder
Prosecutors say Michael Morgan, 20, shot Matthew Webb, 23, Aug. 1 at the Fulton Street establishment after there was an argument about the French fries served to Morgan’s mother.
Police seek 2 suspects in Bronx robbery spree
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused in a robbery spree in the Bronx.Investigators say the two are connected to at least two robberies and two attempted robberies -- one on June 23, two on June 28 and one on June 29.Each time, police say the suspects have shown a gun, then stole or tried to steal chains from the victims before fleeing on a moped. In one incident, the suspects also stole $200 in cash.The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school when the suspects tried to take a chain from around her neck. They fled emptyhanded, and the victim was not injured.In another attempted robbery, the victim was struck in the face with a gun.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man stabbed to death in Inwood, police say
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in Manhattan overnight, police said on Thursday. The victim, 47, was having an argument with another man along Dyckman Street near Seaman Avenue at around 1 a.m. before the suspect stabbed him, authorities said. Officers found him in the vicinity and he was taken by EMS […]
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
NYC man accused of shooting McDonald's worker after his mom complained her fries were cold
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (TND) — Cold French fries are said to be the catalyst behind a confrontation in New York that led to a McDonald's worker being shot and his alleged assailant in police custody. Michael Morgan, 20, has been charged with the attempted murder of Brooklyn McDonald's worker Matthew...
Police: Windows smashed on 27 cars in East Meadow; suspect arrested
Police say they have arrested one individual in connection to the crimes.
Man charged in shooting of Brooklyn McDonald’s worker during cold fries fight: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday for allegedly shooting a worker at a Brooklyn McDonald’s after the suspect’s mother complained about cold fries, police said. Michael Morgan was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon after police say he shot a 23-year-old worker in the neck at […]
Police: Valley Stream man arrested for striking teen boy on bike, hitting car and fleeing scene
Shakyai Brownlow is charged with assault in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
Police: Arrest made in Friday shooting of women in car
The Peekskill Police Department has released new details about two recent shootings.
Man charged in shooting of McDonald's worker over French fries also charged in 2020 murder
A man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a McDonald's worker in a dispute over French fries is now also charged in connection to a 2020 murder.
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD.
12 passengers hurt, driver critical after bus crashes into Bronx subway pillar
Multiple people were injured Thursday morning when an MTA bus crashed into an elevated subway pole in the Bronx, officials said.
Two dead, including 5-year-old girl, in fire in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment
A 5-year-old girl and her father’s girlfriend were killed after a fire broke out in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment early Wednesday, authorities said. The blaze in the Jackie Robinson Houses also left the girl’s 46-year-old father is in critical condition. The fire broke out about 2:35 a.m. inside the family’s sixth-floor apartment on E. 129th St. near Lexington Ave., police said. Medics ...
Police make arrests in Brooklyn McDonald's shooting
The NYPD has made two arrest linked to the Brooklyn McDonald's shooting Monday. Police say Michael Morgan, 20, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of a McDonald’s worker. Police also arrested Camellia Dunlap, 18, and she was charged...
Peekskill police: Man arrested in shooting of women in car; suspect sought in 2nd shooting
The Peekskill Police Department gave an update on two shootings that took place in the city.
Outrage After Glass Bottles Are Hurled at NYPD Officers in the Bronx
NEW YORK (77WABC) — There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos show bottles being thrown at officers while making arrests Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large rowdy group after a crowd is...
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
Man who pleaded guilty in caught-on-camera NYC subway shove gets 8 years in prison
Aditya Vemulapati was sentenced to eight years in prison, along with five years post release supervision.
Police: Suspects threw bottles at police officers, injuring 1
Police are searching for seven suspects who allegedly threw bottles at police officers after a brawl started in Concourse Village.
