ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: Brooklyn McDonald's employee in critical condition after getting shot in the face

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on connecticut.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police seek 2 suspects in Bronx robbery spree

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused in a robbery spree in the Bronx.Investigators say the two are connected to at least two robberies and two attempted robberies -- one on June 23, two on June 28 and one on June 29.Each time, police say the suspects have shown a gun, then stole or tried to steal chains from the victims before fleeing on a moped. In one incident, the suspects also stole $200 in cash.The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school when the suspects tried to take a chain from around her neck. They fled emptyhanded, and the victim was not injured.In another attempted robbery, the victim was struck in the face with a gun.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in Inwood, police say

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in Manhattan overnight, police said on Thursday. The victim, 47, was having an argument with another man along Dyckman Street near Seaman Avenue at around 1 a.m. before the suspect stabbed him, authorities said. Officers found him in the vicinity and he was taken by EMS […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
Daily News

Two dead, including 5-year-old girl, in fire in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment

A 5-year-old girl and her father’s girlfriend were killed after a fire broke out in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment early Wednesday, authorities said. The blaze in the Jackie Robinson Houses also left the girl’s 46-year-old father is in critical condition. The fire broke out about 2:35 a.m. inside the family’s sixth-floor apartment on E. 129th St. near Lexington Ave., police said. Medics ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police make arrests in Brooklyn McDonald's shooting

The NYPD has made two arrest linked to the Brooklyn McDonald's shooting Monday. Police say Michael Morgan, 20, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of a McDonald’s worker. Police also arrested Camellia Dunlap, 18, and she was charged...
BROOKLYN, NY
wabcradio.com

Outrage After Glass Bottles Are Hurled at NYPD Officers in the Bronx

NEW YORK (77WABC) — There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos show bottles being thrown at officers while making arrests Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large rowdy group after a crowd is...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy