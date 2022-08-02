ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Tracker: Josh Hader traded to Brewers; venue change could benefit Trey Mancini

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Perdomo's bat, stellar defense lift D-backs over Rockies 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning, then made a terrific diving snag on a grounder in the ninth to preserve the lead, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. The Rockies led 5-2 after six innings, but the Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 5-4 after Josh Rojas hit a two-run double in the seventh. Arizona rallied again with one out in the eighth when Jake McCarthy hit a single and Emmanuel Rivera doubled to put runners on second and third. Carson Kelly grounded out, but Perdomo followed with a soft liner to right-center that just cleared the glove of leaping second baseman Brendan Rodgers. Perdomo followed in the ninth with a fantastic defensive play, diving for a grounder up the middle by C.J. Cron, before jumping to his feet and firing across the diamond for the second out of the inning.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Bogaerts has 4 hits, Red Sox beat Royals 7-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had four hits, Alex Verdugo doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4 Friday night. Verdugo had three hits as Boston evened the four-game series at a win apiece. Josh Winckowski (5-5) allowed one run on five hits over five innings for the Red Sox. Zack Greinke (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings for Kansas City. “It felt good. From top to bottom a lot of really good at-bats,” Verdugo said. “We know Greinke. We know he kind of relies on over-aggression and expanding the strike zone. I think we did a really good job of making him come to us and then hitting the mistakes.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy