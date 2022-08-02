Read on valdostatoday.com
High gas prices hit Georgia school districts hard
From icy roads on wintry mornings in the Appalachian foothills to dirt roads that wash out in heavy rains, it’s not always easy getting to and from school in Georgia. This year, rising fuel prices are making it more expensive as well. But help is on the way from...
wgxa.tv
Governor Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension
ATLANTA, GA (WGXA) - High gas prices and inflation are causing Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the gas taxes statewide. Kemp signed two executive orders to relieve residents of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues. Governor Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia ranks 5th most dangerous for drowsy drivers
ATLANTA – Georgia is ranked the 5th most dangerous state to drive in when it comes to drowsy drivers according to a new study. It has been widely reported that sleep deprivation can have a serious impact on daily behaviors, like driving a car. The NHTSA estimates that in 2017, there were 91,000 police-reported car accidents that involved drowsy drivers, which led to the injuries of around 50,000 people and nearly 800 deaths.
fox5atlanta.com
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
thecentersquare.com
Kemp to extend Georgia's gas tax moratorium, possibly for another month
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to extend the state’s moratorium on its gas tax, The Center Square has confirmed. Kemp, a Republican, is set to announce the extension on Wednesday, possibly for another month. A current gas tax suspension expires on Aug. 13.
Georgia nuclear plant gets OK to load fuel at new reactor
ATLANTA (AP) — A nuclear power plant being built in Georgia can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of its two new reactors, federal regulators said Wednesday, a key step toward generating electricity at the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States. The Southern Nuclear...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia sets new industry record for productions
ATLANTA – The Georgia Film Office reported a chart-topping year in productions for the film and television industry during the 2022 fiscal year. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced a chart-topping year for the film and television industry as productions spent $4.4 billion in Georgia during fiscal year 2022 – a new industry record. The Georgia Film Office, a strategic office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) charged with marketing and promoting the industry in the state, reported that the State of Georgia hosted 412 productions, represented by 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Georgia trivia for National Georgia Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We celebrated National Georgia Day by asking our morning team some Georgia trivia! Which questions did you know?
You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations
Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
CBS 46
Broken Contracts: Three customers out nearly $45K to unlicensed Ga. contractor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Joe Sgroe paid a contractor to build him a deck on his John’s Creek home. But after he paid $16,500, the contractor stopped the job with only a few boards screwed to his home. He reached out to CBS46′s consumer investigator Better Call Harry for...
CBS 46
Free Covid testing kiosks opens in communities across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A free Covid testing kiosk is being placed in communities across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is sponsoring the kiosks that will offer to test 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. According to a news release, after completing a registration form, the...
Fall Forecast: Expect wet weather in Georgia
It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the 100-degree mark in countless cities and towns across the country and even some of the longest-duration heat waves in a decade. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for those awaiting the return of hoodie weather, pumpkin-flavored beverages and even snow.
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
Georgia joins lawsuit against USDA school lunch funding changes
Georgia is among 22 states involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the students return to class, states are pushing back against federal guidelines that could revoke school lunch funding. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced a new program in May to combat discrimination based...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
WJCL
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia serving record amount of people; food prices up
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Many people in the area are relying onAmerica's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to feed their families. Some for the first time. It’s no secret. People across the country and in southeast Georgia are struggling. “With inflation, it’s impacting a lot of families. We are...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Georgia’s Senate candidates give their views on inflation, climate change and health care
MILTON, Ga. — Georgia’s candidates for U.S. Senate are talking about some of the hottest issues: inflation, climate change, and health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Their comments come as President Joe Biden vows to tackle all three in a new bill.
'Double-edged sword': Unborn children can be claimed as a dependent on tax returns in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — There’s good news for expectant families in Georgia. The State's Department of Revenue now says you can claim your unborn baby as a dependent on your taxes. This tax change comes from Georgia's Heartbeat law going into effect. Dennice Hillard owns Hillard Tax and Accounting...
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
