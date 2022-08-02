ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wgxa.tv

Governor Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension

ATLANTA, GA (WGXA) - High gas prices and inflation are causing Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the gas taxes statewide. Kemp signed two executive orders to relieve residents of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues. Governor Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise...
valdostatoday.com

Georgia ranks 5th most dangerous for drowsy drivers

ATLANTA – Georgia is ranked the 5th most dangerous state to drive in when it comes to drowsy drivers according to a new study. It has been widely reported that sleep deprivation can have a serious impact on daily behaviors, like driving a car. The NHTSA estimates that in 2017, there were 91,000 police-reported car accidents that involved drowsy drivers, which led to the injuries of around 50,000 people and nearly 800 deaths.
fox5atlanta.com

Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia

ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
valdostatoday.com

Georgia sets new industry record for productions

ATLANTA – The Georgia Film Office reported a chart-topping year in productions for the film and television industry during the 2022 fiscal year. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced a chart-topping year for the film and television industry as productions spent $4.4 billion in Georgia during fiscal year 2022 – a new industry record. The Georgia Film Office, a strategic office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) charged with marketing and promoting the industry in the state, reported that the State of Georgia hosted 412 productions, represented by 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
DeanLand

You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations

Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
CBS 46

Free Covid testing kiosks opens in communities across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A free Covid testing kiosk is being placed in communities across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is sponsoring the kiosks that will offer to test 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. According to a news release, after completing a registration form, the...
The Georgia Sun

Fall Forecast: Expect wet weather in Georgia

It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the 100-degree mark in countless cities and towns across the country and even some of the longest-duration heat waves in a decade. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for those awaiting the return of hoodie weather, pumpkin-flavored beverages and even snow.
