Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 2nd

Cave Spring Woman Jailed in Cherokee County Following High-Speed Chase
A high-speed chase from Georgia into Cherokee County on Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a Floyd County woman. Floyd County Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when the driver, identified as a Cave Spring resident entered Cherokee County at around 9:35pm with Cedar Bluff Officers joining the chase.
Polk Jail report – Thursday, August 4, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, August 4, 2022 report below.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, July 3rd
Christopher Lee, age 18 of Leesburg – Fugitive from Justice;. Terry Henderson, age 34 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear – Driving while License Suspended, Driving while License Revoked, Seat Belt violation and Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Audrey Welden, age 31 of Ider – Unlawful Possession...
Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck
A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident
On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear to […]
Scottsboro Police arrest high school burglary suspect
A Hollywood man faces multiple charges – and could face even more – after police say he was caught burglarizing a high school. Treyden McGwire Miles, 20, was arrested by the Scottsboro Police Department after camera footage linked him to a July 31 burglary report at Scottsboro High School.
Two Women Arrested on Drug Charges in Separate Cases
Two women have been arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, one locally and one from Etowah County. Lacy Timmons, age 38 from Gaylesville – was placed under arrest just after midnight Saturday, charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) – and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to Failure to Appear on a number of charges including Driving while Suspended (two counts), Operating Motor Vehicle without Insurance and Switched Tag. She currently remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Man shot, killed by deputies during undercover drug investigation in Gordon County
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man during an undercover drug investigation Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A release says this happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews...
Police Continue to Search for Missing Floyd County Man
Police continue to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw of a Rome Georgia address. Police are asking for the help of Floyd County residents and businesses – and visitors for information regarding Bradshaw. He was last seen on September 10th of last year (2021) when he was dropped off by a family member on South McLin Street, and may have hitched a ride to Maple Street at Worsham at one point. He is 42 years of age, around six tall and 180 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.
1 Person Dead In A Motorcycle Accident On Frasier Road (Carroll County, GA)
The Carrollton Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash involving a semi-truck. The crash happened at Frasier Road at Bankhead Highway around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
Man whom investigators said pulled out AK-47 style gun killed during undercover operation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have shot and killed a man after investigators said he pulled out a gun and threatened them during an undercover drug operation. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road. The Gordon County...
Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend
Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, July 30th
Jason Phillips, age 50 of Centre – Probation Revocation;. Angela Rochester, age 50 of Gaylesville – Giving False ID to Law Enforcement;. Joshua Hardin, age 37 of Gadsden – Court Order. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in...
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
Victim identified in Walker County shooting; Search for suspects continue
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. Deputies received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Peachtree street. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw shot and killed while...
Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window
Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
Rome City Schools: Student found with Gun
A student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action after a gun was found at Rome High School on Wednesday. According to the Rome City School System, School administrators and law enforcement were immediately notified when they were made aware of this incident, and they immediately questioned the student about having a weapon on campus.
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
