Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 2nd

By Marc Summers
 3 days ago
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, July 3rd

Christopher Lee, age 18 of Leesburg – Fugitive from Justice;. Terry Henderson, age 34 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear – Driving while License Suspended, Driving while License Revoked, Seat Belt violation and Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Audrey Welden, age 31 of Ider – Unlawful Possession...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck

A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident

On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear to […]
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Scottsboro Police arrest high school burglary suspect

A Hollywood man faces multiple charges – and could face even more – after police say he was caught burglarizing a high school. Treyden McGwire Miles, 20, was arrested by the Scottsboro Police Department after camera footage linked him to a July 31 burglary report at Scottsboro High School.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
Two Women Arrested on Drug Charges in Separate Cases

Two women have been arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, one locally and one from Etowah County. Lacy Timmons, age 38 from Gaylesville – was placed under arrest just after midnight Saturday, charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) – and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to Failure to Appear on a number of charges including Driving while Suspended (two counts), Operating Motor Vehicle without Insurance and Switched Tag. She currently remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Police Continue to Search for Missing Floyd County Man

Police continue to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw of a Rome Georgia address. Police are asking for the help of Floyd County residents and businesses – and visitors for information regarding Bradshaw. He was last seen on September 10th of last year (2021) when he was dropped off by a family member on South McLin Street, and may have hitched a ride to Maple Street at Worsham at one point. He is 42 years of age, around six tall and 180 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend

Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
ALABAMA STATE
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, July 30th

Jason Phillips, age 50 of Centre – Probation Revocation;. Angela Rochester, age 50 of Gaylesville – Giving False ID to Law Enforcement;. Joshua Hardin, age 37 of Gadsden – Court Order. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window

Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
ROSSVILLE, GA
Rome City Schools: Student found with Gun

A student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action after a gun was found at Rome High School on Wednesday. According to the Rome City School System, School administrators and law enforcement were immediately notified when they were made aware of this incident, and they immediately questioned the student about having a weapon on campus.
ROME, GA

