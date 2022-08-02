Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 2nd

Police continue to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw of a Rome Georgia address. Police are asking for the help of Floyd County residents and businesses – and visitors for information regarding Bradshaw. He was last seen on September 10th of last year (2021) when he was dropped off by a family member on South McLin Street, and may have hitched a ride to Maple Street at Worsham at one point. He is 42 years of age, around six tall and 180 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO