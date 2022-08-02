ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

We had a 9-course meal at the Silver Slipper steakhouse chef’s table. Here’s our review.

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

After receiving more than 250,000 votes over multiple rounds, the Blue Bayou Bar and Grill was named best steakhouse on the Coast in Sun Herald’s first ever Steakhouse Bracket.

Blue Bayou is nestled inside the Silver Slipper Casino and positioned overlooking the Mississippi Sound and has a modern steak house aesthetic with white table clothes and an open kitchen, where dinners can see Executive Chef David Gooch and his team prepare dishes.

The regular menu is made up of all the classic dishes one would expect at a Coastal steak restaurant. Appetizers include shrimp cocktail, crab cakes and oysters, while the main course section boasts a wide variety of steaks, a chicken dish and seafood options.

For dinner, editor Justin Mitchell and I snagged a table nicely situated in the corner of the restaurant, with views of the water on both sides.

We would spend the next two and a half hours at that table as we enjoyed a tasting menu of nine courses that showcased why the Blue Bayou won our poll for best steakhouse.

The meal started off with a selection of chargrilled oysters, shrimp cocktail and jumbo crab cakes. The latter was the highlight of the course. The crab cakes were just crabby enough with good texture and a wonderful homemade Remoulade sauce.

The next course was soup, and we got to try two of them. Although often overlooked on the menu, the two soups we tried were simple dishes that were well seasoned and brilliantly executed.

The two soups offered on the day was a crab brie soup with a foamy texture. The soup was warm and perfectly seasoned, a surprising rarity at restaurants. The other soup was a Santa Fé Chicken, which had a creamy base and was packed with protein and spice.

The wedge salad should also not be overlooked. It’s topped with pecans and candied bacon and we opted for Blue Bayou’s artichoke dressing, which was decadent.

Then, the main courses stated to appear.

The first was a classic rack of lamb with whipped potatoes.

The lamb was excellent, tender and fatty while the fluffy potatoes complimented the dish. This was the first of several excellent mashed potato dishes.

Next up was a fish dish, which we were told is one of the most popular dishes on the menu. Gulf Fish Amandine, a pan-seared red fish with a brown butter sauce topped with crab and vegetables.

At last, we arrived at the steaks.

First up was a filet with a creole mustard crust, with a crab stuffed avocado and curry whipped potatoes. The filet was nicely cooked and the mustard sauce provided a unique kick to the dish.

Following a delicious fried calamari dish was a cowboy ribeye with blackened shrimp and covered in a blue cheese sauce. Few things can match a melt-in-your-mouth ribeye and this one delivered nicely.

And finally, dessert: a trio of white chocolate bread pudding, Crème Brûlée and praline pie.

All three were exceptional, but to me the standout was the bread pudding. So often bread pudding is dry and lifeless, but this was the opposite. Moist and sweet, it was a unique and stand out dessert.

The next time you’re in Hancock County, check out Blue Bayou and request a table near the windows so you can see the water and enjoy delicious steak and seafood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZycSZ_0h1ZG57D00
Chargrilled oysters at Blue Bayou steak house inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHCjL_0h1ZG57D00
Crab cakes and shrimp cocktail at Blue Bayou steakhouse inside SIlver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30r7Af_0h1ZG57D00
Crab and brie soup and Santa Fé chicken soup at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6Dd2_0h1ZG57D00
The wedge salad with bacon and candied pecans at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZC2h_0h1ZG57D00
The rack of lamb with whipped potatoes at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zM2gG_0h1ZG57D00
Redfish almondine with lump crab at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COq7S_0h1ZG57D00
The fried calamari at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Mtru_0h1ZG57D00
The creole mustard crusted filet with a crab-stuffed avocado whipped curry potatoes at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12X9V0_0h1ZG57D00
The cowboy ribeye with blue cheese and blackened shrimp at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling

Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
DoYouRemember?

The One Order You Should Never Make At A Steakhouse

There is apparently one order you should never make at a steakhouse, as told by chefs themselves. Sadly, this kind of order would surely start an argument amongst steak-enjoyers of all kinds, because it has to do with the doneness of the steak, something that people have debated for a long time now. Apparently, the one order you should never make at a steakhouse is your steak well-done.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

McDonald's Offering Free Food Every Day Next Week

Camp McDonald's is marking the end of its July promotions with a barrage of free food and special deals. From now until the end of the month, McDonald's is offering daily deals on menu items like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurrys, reports PEOPLE. On Monday, July 25, the fast...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Slipper#Open Kitchen#Food Drink#The Blue Bayou Bar#Steakhouse Bracket#Coastal
Tracey Folly

Woman enraged when coworker tosses her spaghetti and meatballs in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It felt like my mother's place of employment was always holding a charity event of some sort or another. Whether it was a bake sale or a canned goods drive, there was something going on all the time.
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh

With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
LIFESTYLE
The Daily South

Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad

The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Chef Anne Burrell Just Shared a Breakfast Pasta Recipe & It's Honestly Genius

Click here to read the full article. Pasta…for breakfast? It might sound a bit odd, but Chef Anne Burrell’s carbonara frittata can absolutely be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and though it looks impressive, it’s deceivingly simple to make. “You’re like, spaghetti in an omelet?” Burrell jokes. “Well, you put potatoes in an omelet sometimes. What’s the difference with the starch? It has the same flavor profile as a dish of spaghetti a la carbonara.” To make this frittata, you’ll need all the carbonara essentials: cooked spaghetti, pancetta (Italian bacon, but you can use regular American bacon if you’re in a pinch),...
RECIPES
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
3K+
Followers
155
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy