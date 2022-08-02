We had a 9-course meal at the Silver Slipper steakhouse chef’s table. Here’s our review.

After receiving more than 250,000 votes over multiple rounds, the Blue Bayou Bar and Grill was named best steakhouse on the Coast in Sun Herald’s first ever Steakhouse Bracket.

Blue Bayou is nestled inside the Silver Slipper Casino and positioned overlooking the Mississippi Sound and has a modern steak house aesthetic with white table clothes and an open kitchen, where dinners can see Executive Chef David Gooch and his team prepare dishes.

The regular menu is made up of all the classic dishes one would expect at a Coastal steak restaurant. Appetizers include shrimp cocktail, crab cakes and oysters, while the main course section boasts a wide variety of steaks, a chicken dish and seafood options.

For dinner, editor Justin Mitchell and I snagged a table nicely situated in the corner of the restaurant, with views of the water on both sides.

We would spend the next two and a half hours at that table as we enjoyed a tasting menu of nine courses that showcased why the Blue Bayou won our poll for best steakhouse.

The meal started off with a selection of chargrilled oysters, shrimp cocktail and jumbo crab cakes. The latter was the highlight of the course. The crab cakes were just crabby enough with good texture and a wonderful homemade Remoulade sauce.

The next course was soup, and we got to try two of them. Although often overlooked on the menu, the two soups we tried were simple dishes that were well seasoned and brilliantly executed.

The two soups offered on the day was a crab brie soup with a foamy texture. The soup was warm and perfectly seasoned, a surprising rarity at restaurants. The other soup was a Santa Fé Chicken, which had a creamy base and was packed with protein and spice.

The wedge salad should also not be overlooked. It’s topped with pecans and candied bacon and we opted for Blue Bayou’s artichoke dressing, which was decadent.

Then, the main courses stated to appear.

The first was a classic rack of lamb with whipped potatoes.

The lamb was excellent, tender and fatty while the fluffy potatoes complimented the dish. This was the first of several excellent mashed potato dishes.

Next up was a fish dish, which we were told is one of the most popular dishes on the menu. Gulf Fish Amandine, a pan-seared red fish with a brown butter sauce topped with crab and vegetables.

At last, we arrived at the steaks.

First up was a filet with a creole mustard crust, with a crab stuffed avocado and curry whipped potatoes. The filet was nicely cooked and the mustard sauce provided a unique kick to the dish.

Following a delicious fried calamari dish was a cowboy ribeye with blackened shrimp and covered in a blue cheese sauce. Few things can match a melt-in-your-mouth ribeye and this one delivered nicely.

And finally, dessert: a trio of white chocolate bread pudding, Crème Brûlée and praline pie.

All three were exceptional, but to me the standout was the bread pudding. So often bread pudding is dry and lifeless, but this was the opposite. Moist and sweet, it was a unique and stand out dessert.

The next time you’re in Hancock County, check out Blue Bayou and request a table near the windows so you can see the water and enjoy delicious steak and seafood.

Chargrilled oysters at Blue Bayou steak house inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Crab cakes and shrimp cocktail at Blue Bayou steakhouse inside SIlver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@sunherald.com

Crab and brie soup and Santa Fé chicken soup at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

The wedge salad with bacon and candied pecans at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@sunherald.com

The rack of lamb with whipped potatoes at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Redfish almondine with lump crab at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

The fried calamari at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

The creole mustard crusted filet with a crab-stuffed avocado whipped curry potatoes at Blue Bayou inside Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com