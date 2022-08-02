ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Florence starts demolitions using American Rescue Act funds

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Florence has begun a demolition project aimed at tearing down several “blighted homes.” City leaders allocated $500,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for the work, and on Wednesday morning workers began tearing down a building at 408 East Johns Street in East Florence, the city […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Society
whereverfamily.com

Avoid Summer Slide with the Kids at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach

Add a touch of education, but make it fun, to family travel at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. Your kids will avoid the summer slide and keep up with their learning, all while having a good time. WonderWorks is indoors, allowing people to visit no matter the weather; dubbed “an amusement park for the mind” the whole family will head home having learned something new.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce safe driving campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Drives#Blood Donations#Charity#Wmbf News#Coastal Grand Mall#The American Red Cross#Eastern Sc#The Red Cross Blood Donor
peedeenewsnetwork.com

HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Jenna Doyle, DMD. Dr. Doyle is a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth in Kingstree. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Health Sciences from University of Kentucky and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. With a heart for volunteering, Dr. Doyle is involved with many charities and received the National Health Service Corps Scholar award and the American Association of Public Health Dentistry-Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health award.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Active search underway for suspect that triggered school lockdowns in Marion

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion Police Department is still searching for the suspect who triggered a lockdown at two Marion schools Wednesday. Police Chief Tony Flowers said officers looking for the suspects in an Amoco station shooting saw another suspect currently wanted by the Marion Police Department walking into a residence in the 700 block of Euclid Street.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Firefighters deal with 90+ degree heat while battling Lumberton commercial fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton firefighters are still working a commercial building fire that started Tuesday night. The Lumberton Fire Department was dispatched around 6 p.m. to a commercial structure fire on Roberts Avenue. Crews performed a “rapid interior search” where they encountered heavy fire conditions, according to the report....
LUMBERTON, NC
iheart.com

Drowning Connected To Baptism

The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Charities
wfxb.com

And the Winner is…WFXB Finds the Perfect Melon on National Watermelon Day!

On this National Watermelon Day, we find perhaps the perfect melon suitable for the pickiest…our sales executive Steve White. If you’ve watched our show, you know we have been in search of a really good watermelon. It all started when one of our sales execs at WFXB claimed he hadn’t had a good melon all season. Audra, as a former SC Watermelon Queen, made it her mission to find a good one. She brought in watermelon from boxed stores from Florence to the Grand Strand, a tropical sun from the Florence Farmers Market, a black diamond from Pageland, and even a royal sweet from the Pageland Farmer’s Market. While he found good qualities in them all, none would do. The search continued. Audra received an email from a viewer advising her to try the “Star Brite” variety. The viewer said there was a guy near the Walmart in Conway, Bryson Todd, that sold them. Our sales team searched and found Bryson Todd and his grandfather Billy Todd and invited them to our show. Bryson and his grandfather join us in the studio for a lesson on finding a seasoned melon and give the ultimate taste-test to the picky Steve White. Steve’s tastes are so royal, Audra shares her keepsake crown and gives him reign for the day!
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

“The Doctors Told My Husband I May Not Make It Through the Night”

This SC native went from tragedy to triumph after a near fatal car accident.Evelyn Drayton website. Evelyn Murray Drayton of Georgetown, South Carolina is a very successful woman and has done many great things in life. She is an ordained minister, author of eight books, a recording artist, and has had the pleasure of being a repeat guest on many live television shows. However, she almost lost her life before getting the opportunity to accomplish any of those things.
GEORGETOWN, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City Main Street Railway Crossing to Temporarily Close

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will close the railway crossing at Main Street for several days in the next few weeks. The closure will allow for more permanent repairs of the crossing’s road surface. Approximately 120-feet of railway track will be removed, mud and debris excavated from beneath, and the substrate and surface reconstructed, according to Jason Price, track supervisor with CSX Transportation which owns and maintains the crossing.
LAKE CITY, SC
Motorious

Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event

The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Kentucky flooding halts distillery products in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rescue efforts continue in Kentucky and the process of cleaning up is underway in some areas. “The basement is flooded and of course, we’ve just been working on the upstairs to try to get it where we can produce again because that’s mainly where we produce at,” said Colin Fultz, the of owner Kentucky Mist Distillery.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy