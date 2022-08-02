Read on www.wmbfnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
The American Red Cross Blood Drive is happening today through 7pm at Coastal Grand Mall and Magnolia Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Donate blood, save a life. You can donate blood on Wednesday, August 3rd through 7pm at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach or Magnolia Mall in Florence. 1 pint of blood can save up to 3 lives. You can simply show up to donate or...
WMBF
Lifeguards, doctors suggest being on alert for jellyfish in the Grand Strand
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the past week, some lifeguards across the Grand Strand have already seen a large number of people being stung by jellyfish. “We’ve been experiencing a high number of roughly 20 to 30 per lifeguard,” said Lane Cox a supervisor for Beach Services in Surfside Beach.
Florence starts demolitions using American Rescue Act funds
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Florence has begun a demolition project aimed at tearing down several “blighted homes.” City leaders allocated $500,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for the work, and on Wednesday morning workers began tearing down a building at 408 East Johns Street in East Florence, the city […]
WMBF
Historic, hidden Myrtle Beach cemetery being restored after many years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tucked away behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the Myrtle Beach Health Department, the Oak Street Cemetery is something that’s been out of sight and out of mind for many years. It sits on a lot measuring three-fourths of an acre and is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whereverfamily.com
Avoid Summer Slide with the Kids at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach
Add a touch of education, but make it fun, to family travel at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. Your kids will avoid the summer slide and keep up with their learning, all while having a good time. WonderWorks is indoors, allowing people to visit no matter the weather; dubbed “an amusement park for the mind” the whole family will head home having learned something new.
WMBF
McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce safe driving campaign
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of...
wpde.com
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
The Post and Courier
New North Myrtle Beach development for residents aged 55-plus opens sales center
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A new 55-and-older community on a former golf course at the north end of the Grand Strand recently held a grand opening for its sales center and adjoining six decorated model homes. Del Webb North Myrtle Beach will feature more than 500 homes off Possum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
peedeenewsnetwork.com
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Jenna Doyle, DMD. Dr. Doyle is a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth in Kingstree. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Health Sciences from University of Kentucky and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. With a heart for volunteering, Dr. Doyle is involved with many charities and received the National Health Service Corps Scholar award and the American Association of Public Health Dentistry-Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health award.
WMBF
Active search underway for suspect that triggered school lockdowns in Marion
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion Police Department is still searching for the suspect who triggered a lockdown at two Marion schools Wednesday. Police Chief Tony Flowers said officers looking for the suspects in an Amoco station shooting saw another suspect currently wanted by the Marion Police Department walking into a residence in the 700 block of Euclid Street.
WMBF
Firefighters deal with 90+ degree heat while battling Lumberton commercial fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton firefighters are still working a commercial building fire that started Tuesday night. The Lumberton Fire Department was dispatched around 6 p.m. to a commercial structure fire on Roberts Avenue. Crews performed a “rapid interior search” where they encountered heavy fire conditions, according to the report....
iheart.com
Drowning Connected To Baptism
The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxb.com
And the Winner is…WFXB Finds the Perfect Melon on National Watermelon Day!
On this National Watermelon Day, we find perhaps the perfect melon suitable for the pickiest…our sales executive Steve White. If you’ve watched our show, you know we have been in search of a really good watermelon. It all started when one of our sales execs at WFXB claimed he hadn’t had a good melon all season. Audra, as a former SC Watermelon Queen, made it her mission to find a good one. She brought in watermelon from boxed stores from Florence to the Grand Strand, a tropical sun from the Florence Farmers Market, a black diamond from Pageland, and even a royal sweet from the Pageland Farmer’s Market. While he found good qualities in them all, none would do. The search continued. Audra received an email from a viewer advising her to try the “Star Brite” variety. The viewer said there was a guy near the Walmart in Conway, Bryson Todd, that sold them. Our sales team searched and found Bryson Todd and his grandfather Billy Todd and invited them to our show. Bryson and his grandfather join us in the studio for a lesson on finding a seasoned melon and give the ultimate taste-test to the picky Steve White. Steve’s tastes are so royal, Audra shares her keepsake crown and gives him reign for the day!
“The Doctors Told My Husband I May Not Make It Through the Night”
This SC native went from tragedy to triumph after a near fatal car accident.Evelyn Drayton website. Evelyn Murray Drayton of Georgetown, South Carolina is a very successful woman and has done many great things in life. She is an ordained minister, author of eight books, a recording artist, and has had the pleasure of being a repeat guest on many live television shows. However, she almost lost her life before getting the opportunity to accomplish any of those things.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City Main Street Railway Crossing to Temporarily Close
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will close the railway crossing at Main Street for several days in the next few weeks. The closure will allow for more permanent repairs of the crossing’s road surface. Approximately 120-feet of railway track will be removed, mud and debris excavated from beneath, and the substrate and surface reconstructed, according to Jason Price, track supervisor with CSX Transportation which owns and maintains the crossing.
Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event
The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad unveils new amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad unveiled its new amphibious boat on Tuesday. Getting the new boat has been in the works since 2017. Members of the rescue squad said it’ll help increase deployment to emergency scenes. “It’s got equipment on it, technology that we have never had before […]
WYFF4.com
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
WMBF
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet. “If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could...
WMBF
Kentucky flooding halts distillery products in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rescue efforts continue in Kentucky and the process of cleaning up is underway in some areas. “The basement is flooded and of course, we’ve just been working on the upstairs to try to get it where we can produce again because that’s mainly where we produce at,” said Colin Fultz, the of owner Kentucky Mist Distillery.
Comments / 0