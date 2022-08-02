On this National Watermelon Day, we find perhaps the perfect melon suitable for the pickiest…our sales executive Steve White. If you’ve watched our show, you know we have been in search of a really good watermelon. It all started when one of our sales execs at WFXB claimed he hadn’t had a good melon all season. Audra, as a former SC Watermelon Queen, made it her mission to find a good one. She brought in watermelon from boxed stores from Florence to the Grand Strand, a tropical sun from the Florence Farmers Market, a black diamond from Pageland, and even a royal sweet from the Pageland Farmer’s Market. While he found good qualities in them all, none would do. The search continued. Audra received an email from a viewer advising her to try the “Star Brite” variety. The viewer said there was a guy near the Walmart in Conway, Bryson Todd, that sold them. Our sales team searched and found Bryson Todd and his grandfather Billy Todd and invited them to our show. Bryson and his grandfather join us in the studio for a lesson on finding a seasoned melon and give the ultimate taste-test to the picky Steve White. Steve’s tastes are so royal, Audra shares her keepsake crown and gives him reign for the day!

CONWAY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO