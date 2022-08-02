Impact of limiting EPA's authority over power plant emissions on the Great Lakes

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
New York farmers confront higher costs as overtime rules could change
Stuart Ziehm's family has been farming for four generations. He's been grappling this summer with the added cost of fuel and supplies at his 2,000-acre dairy farm in southern Washington County. "Agriculture being one of New York's top industries -- agriculture is one of the engines that drives the state...
If You’re Hunting For The First Time In New York State You’ll Need This
New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing. Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
Bassett Healthcare Network Invests Nearly 50 Million For Pay Increases
Bassett Healthcare Network said it is increasing pay for more than 1,200 caregiver employees in central New York. Following a full compensation evaluation, Bassett will be raising salaries to reward workers and incentivize retention efforts. “I can never say it enough – our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of...
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State
The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
Lawsuit accuses Dairy Farmers of America of creating ‘monopsony’ in the Northeast
Dairy Farmers of America is tasked with ensuring its members get the highest possible price for their milk. But at the same time, its milk processing operations benefit from lower milk prices, the lawsuit argues. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawsuit accuses Dairy Farmers of America of creating ‘monopsony’ in the Northeast.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces details for health care worker bonus program
ALBANY, N.Y. — Back in January, Gov. Kathy Hochul made bold promises to health care workers and hospitals across the state. Recruit more workers and $3,000 bonuses. On Wednesday, the governor provided details of that promise, eight months after the initial announcement. “Throughout the pandemic, including the early days...
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
New York State BOE asks redistricting judge to prevent 'party-raiding' in August primary
Voting booths at P.S. 138 in Crown Heights, which serves as a poll site. Due to a legal loophole, August's primary currently would allow registered voters to change parties up through the day of the election. [ more › ]
New York State allocates $1.3 billion for health care worker bonuses
(WSYR-TV) – In an effort to strengthen and bolster the health care workforce, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The program includes $1.3 billion allocated for retention bonuses for eligible health care and mental hygiene workers through an online portal. Enacted in the 2023 New […]
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
One-time $1,000-plus tax rebates for NY homeowners are being sent — Did you get yours?
New York homeowners are receiving property tax rebates as a form of stimulus to help citizens with rising costs due to inflation. The 2.5 million eligible homeowners are receiving $2.2 billion as part of a tax rebate program announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in April. MALONEY APOLOGIZES FOR DOUBTING BIDEN...
CSEA Ratifies New Five-Year Deal with New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the ratification of a five-year labor agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA), which includes over 52,000 New York State employees in a wide variety of roles. The agreement, which runs until April 1, 2026, won the approval of more than 80% of CSEA members who cast ballots. The ratified contract includes raises in each year of the agreement of 2% for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years. In addition, the contract includes other increases in compensation such as a one-time lump sum bonus of $3,000 and changes in longevity as a result of changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee participation and help control health insurance costs. The contract also includes funding of labor-management committees.
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
Why to Support These New Bike Safety Bills for N.Y. State
New York recently got an F+ grade for its traffic laws regarding biking. New legislation could help — and for those who've lost loved ones cycling, it's personal. In this year’s ranking of bike-friendly states conducted annually by the League of American Bicyclists, New York placed 13th. (FYI, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, California, and Minnesota hold places one through five, respectively.)
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
