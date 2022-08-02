Read on q101online.com
Pictured: Four siblings under eight who were killed after being swept from their parents in Kentucky floods
Four young siblings swept to their deaths in the devastating Kentucky floods have been identified.The children were separated from their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree after water inundated their home in Knott County last Thursday. The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Noble Jr, five, Neveah Noble, four, and two-year-old Chance Noble were recovered the following day. “They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” a cousin, Brittany Trejo, told...
A Kentucky man rescued 5 children and 2 of his former teachers from their flooded homes after getting a message asking for help
Nathan Day was up early Thursday morning helping his son get ready for work when he received a message from a neighbor asking him to save her grandchildren from the rising floodwaters.
Kentucky Flood Update: Children Swept Away as Death Toll 'Could Double'
At least six children are already among the dead but the state's governor has warned the death toll is likely to rise further.
The Bourbon Industry Is Hosting an Auction to Help Those Affected by the Kentucky Floods
As floods continue to ravage eastern Kentucky, one of the state’s biggest industries — bourbon — is stepping up to help. Wild Turkey posted this announcement on their Instagram on Tuesday: “Our hearts are with all those affected by the severe weather and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. We are donating $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, as well as some rare Wild Turkey bourbon-related items and experiences to the Kentucky Distillers Association’s relief auction — with proceeds going directly to affected communities.”
