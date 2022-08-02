Local 'extreme couponer' shares money-saving tips for back-to-school season

Read on local12.com
WKRC
Local woman's travel business named one of the 15 best in the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local tour operator is getting praise from "Travel and Leisure" magazine. Cincinnati-based Explorer Chick has a spot in the top 15 world's best tour operators worldwide. Founder and CEO Nicki Bruckmann explains why she launched this business and how she did it.
WKRC
Some changes coming after iconic West Side restaurant sold
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of Sebastian's Greek Restaurant has sold the business to a fellow business owner, Adel Samaan who owns the Western Hills Gold Star. Alex Vassilou has owned Sebastian's since 1976. “After close to 50 years of serving the community here at Sebastian’s, I...
WKRC
Local family asking for community support for 8th-grader in need of heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family is asking for prayers and support to help a young boy in need of a heart transplant. You can attend a special event to help save his life. His name is Brayden Otten, and he's in the eighth grade in Wyoming. Brayden was...
WKRC
Under New Ownership: Iconic West Side restaurant sold, but menu will remain the same
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Some changes are coming to longtime West Side staple Sebastian's Greek Restaurant. The original owner says it's finally time to retire after almost 50 years, but don't worry: The gyros we all love are staying. Shaved meat, sliced tomato and onion rolled up in...
WKRC
Disabled mother, 4 kids getting home with nonprofit's help
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A disabled mother and four of her children will finally have a place to call home thanks to the help of several nonprofit groups. Patrece Shears lost her daughter in a shooting in 2018. More misfortune followed early this year when she broke her leg in a car accident. While she was in the hospital, she learned her landlord was evicting her and her children.
WKRC
School supply drive set to help CPS students experiencing homelessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A school supply drive this weekend will help some of the area’s most vulnerable students. Around 3,000 to 4,000 children in the Cincinnati Public School District are experiencing homelessness. Local nonprofit, My Kidz, will host its 5th annual school supply drive for those students on Saturday,...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to close at the end of the week
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of O Pie O announced that the Over-the-Rhine restaurant is closing at the end of the week. In a message posted to its Facebook page, the owner said August 7 will be the last day after an eight-year run. The East 13th Street location...
WKRC
Fiona's a big sister! Hippo baby and mom, Bibi, bonding well at Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The birth of a new hippo calf has one of the Cincinnati Zoo's main attractions getting national attention again. “I heard this, like, 'plop,' and 'splat,'” said senior Africa keeper Jenna Wingate. Just like that, Fiona the hippo is a big sister. The international superstar's...
WKRC
Hundreds of volunteers from Reds, P&G, Zoo and others give Lincoln Heights a makeover
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - More than 500 people volunteered at six different sites in Lincoln Heights Thursday morning as part of the annual community makeover project. This is the 13th year for the community makeover project. Each year they pick a new location and work with city leaders to decide what sites need repairs or revamping.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo on 24-hour birth watch as Bibi shows signs of restlessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi is showing signs of possibly nearing labor. The zoo has been on 24-hour birth watch. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Bibi went into the hippo barn Tuesday afternoon after a morning of increased activity. Zookeepers said she chose to stay inside again Wednesday.
WKRC
Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from groomers
NEW YORK (WLNY/CNN NEWSOURCE) -- Two days after a dog escaped from an Upper East Side groomer, he's back in his owner's arms, and as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, it's all thanks to the kindness of a stranger who wants to remain anonymous. The dog, named Nori, has become quite...
WKRC
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming neighborhood
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood. Thousands of spotted lanternflies have taken over a building in North Bergen. "I don't know where they came, are they leaving? I mean...
WKRC
Reward offered in Cheviot gun store theft
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men and a woman stole a gun from a Cheviot gun store. There's a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to their arrest and conviction. On August 2, the ATF said the three people went to Arms & Accessories on Harrison Road at about 2:30 p.m.
WKRC
Cincinnati developers vying for $86M in state tax credits
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Six Greater Cincinnati developers have applied for the state's new transformational mixed-use development tax credits, seeking a combined $86.4 million. The program provides tax credits to help finance new construction or renovation of vacant buildings in mixed-use projects that are expected to catalyze development and...
WKRC
Lawrenceburg hosting flood relief drive for Eastern Kentucky victims
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The city of Lawrenceburg is hosting a flood relief drive to help families in Eastern Kentucky recover. There is a trailer for donation drop-offs at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive-thru behind Lawrenceburg City Hall on Walnut Street. Items needed include:. Cleaning supplies. Hygiene products. Water. First...
WKRC
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
WKRC
CPS shares security measures at back-to-school safety town hall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public Schools shared some of its security measures with parents Wednesday evening at a town hall event focused on school safety. It comes just two months after a gunman killed 21 people at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and just two weeks before CPS' 36,000 students return to school.
WKRC
Local cemetery making improvements to emphasize its history, horticultural significance
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Those who oversee a local cemetery are taking steps to call attention to its beauty and historical significance. Historic Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum covers just over 22 acres along Holman Street in Covington. There are 350 trees and 135 shrubs of different species. The city...
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
WKRC
Fiona gets a sibling: Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona has a new sibling at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo said a new baby hippo was born Wednesday night around 10 p.m. Fiona's mom Bibi started acting differently on Tuesday morning, showing signs "consistent with being in labor," according to the zoo. “This calf looks huge...
