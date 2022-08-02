ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville identified

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WFMY NEWS2

What's next for The Blind Tiger after deadly shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger welcomed concertgoers into their building Wednesday night for the first show since the deadly shooting early Sunday morning. A bouncer was charged with second-degree murder after he shot a 19-year-old outside the club. The Blind Tiger's attorney, Amiel Rossabi, told WFMY News 2's...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Greensboro Police
FOX8 News

Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells.  Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.    “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting injures 23-year-old; gunfire hits nearby home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 23-year-old was injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. According to police, officers responded to the shooting on East Devonshire Street, near Thomasville Road. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County man charged with strangling woman

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article was incorrectly attributed to the wrong law enforcement agency. The suspect was arrested by Lexington police. We apologize for the error. DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a woman, according to arrest warrants in Davidson County court records. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 46 Charlotte

5 arrested after shots fired at NC nightclub, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Man Injured After Sprague St. Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting at 808 E Devonshire St. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Mr. Kenneth Wayne Rice Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. Additionally, it was learned the location where the shooting occurred was 1107 E Sprague Street. Officers also went to that location and found the residence was also struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mr. Rice was listed in stable condition. No one inside the residence at 1107 E. Sprague Street was injured.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of Burlington homicide arrested in Florida, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Burlington man last month. According to Burlington Police Department, with assistance from deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Dion Brown. […]
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 teens charged with 1st degree murder in deadly 15-501 Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two individuals have been charged with murder of a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting from mid-June along a Durham highway, police said. The June 14 shooting took place on Durham’s Hwy. 15-501 northbound near Pickett Road and was determined to not be a random act by Durham police the following day.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy