Read on www.wfmynews2.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Downtown Greensboro vandalism suspect identified through Crime Stoppers tip
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police obtained warrants on Thursday for one of two suspects who they said vandalized several downtown buildings in July. 36-year-old Jesse Dillon Boutchyard of Durham is wanted for eight counts of willful and wanton injury to real property. Police said Boutchyard and one other person...
Man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville identified
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
Madison man accused of stealing fuel from school buses, Rockingham sheriff says
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been accused of siphoning fuel from Rockingham County school buses. According to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, nearly $800 in fuel was stolen from buses at Huntsville Elementary School and $750 in fuel was stolen from buses parked at McMichael High School. Deputies say they have charged Gary […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What's next for The Blind Tiger after deadly shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger welcomed concertgoers into their building Wednesday night for the first show since the deadly shooting early Sunday morning. A bouncer was charged with second-degree murder after he shot a 19-year-old outside the club. The Blind Tiger's attorney, Amiel Rossabi, told WFMY News 2's...
Person shot, killed at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, sheriff’s office says
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a workplace in Kernersville. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, there was a shooting at Clarios Manufacturing Facility in Kernersville. The victim in the shooting was killed. The suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no danger […]
Asheboro man charged with assault after calls to deputies report female victim ‘covered in blood’
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was taken to the hospital, and a man accused of assaulting her faces multiple charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On July 25, Randolph County deputies responded to Oakland Avenue in Asheboro, when they were told about a reported possible burglary in progress. While on […]
WYFF4.com
Several people injured when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells. Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem shooting injures 23-year-old; gunfire hits nearby home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 23-year-old was injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. According to police, officers responded to the shooting on East Devonshire Street, near Thomasville Road. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the...
Double shooting on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Devonshire Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Kenneth Wayne Rice, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered the shooting originally happened on East Sprague Street. Officers went to that location and noticed the...
Davidson County man charged with strangling woman
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article was incorrectly attributed to the wrong law enforcement agency. The suspect was arrested by Lexington police. We apologize for the error. DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a woman, according to arrest warrants in Davidson County court records. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 arrested after shots fired at NC nightclub, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
abc45.com
Man Injured After Sprague St. Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting at 808 E Devonshire St. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Mr. Kenneth Wayne Rice Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. Additionally, it was learned the location where the shooting occurred was 1107 E Sprague Street. Officers also went to that location and found the residence was also struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mr. Rice was listed in stable condition. No one inside the residence at 1107 E. Sprague Street was injured.
Man accused of Burlington homicide arrested in Florida, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Burlington man last month. According to Burlington Police Department, with assistance from deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Dion Brown. […]
cbs17
2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
2 teens charged with 1st degree murder in deadly 15-501 Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two individuals have been charged with murder of a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting from mid-June along a Durham highway, police said. The June 14 shooting took place on Durham’s Hwy. 15-501 northbound near Pickett Road and was determined to not be a random act by Durham police the following day.
Victim shot on Sprague St. found on Devonshire St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in Winston-Salem Tuesday night. According to Winston-Salem police, they responded to a call about a shooting on Devonshire Street. They found a victim who had been shot on the scene and learned that the shooting actually happened on East Sprague Street. Officers responded to Sprague Street and […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Quik Chek Employees Say New Owners Dismissive of Safety Concerns, Even After Death of Cashier
ASHEBORO N.C. – A local woman was killed while working at a convenience store in Star, NC. Now, we are hearing from current and former employees of that chain of stores who say they have been bringing up worker safety concerns for months. Laura Whitman was a graduate of...
Comments / 0