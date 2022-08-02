ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All of Pennsylvania’s GOP congressmen are endorsing Doug Mastriano for governor — except Brian Fitzpatrick

Kathryn Greskovic
3d ago

This guy does not believe in my body my choice for women who want an abortion, oh but with the Covid shot it was OK my body my choice, why because men were involved? Republicans are a joke at this point. They are so anti-women we’re going back to the 1800s with the republican party where listen little lady sit in the corner and keep your mouth shut, me man you woman. Next they will not let women run for government positions. I don’t know how any rational person can vote for these cavemen.

Reply(28)
55
Chad LeGrande
3d ago

I'm sorry but the abortion thing is small on my list. Dems are the freedom takers Not Republicans. CONSERVATIVE look it up. Dems want to change everything making world woke. In that process take away essential liberties and freedom.

Reply(18)
45
Guy Bloom
3d ago

That is because Doug is the best candidate. Shapiro's participation in the lockdowns, shutting down PA, killing nursing home patients and signing on to gun control extremism disqualifies him in my book.

Reply(7)
53
