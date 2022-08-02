InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County

Read on www.dayton.com
Related
dayton.com
VOTE HERE: Art in the City contest celebrates Dayton artists
Highlighting local artists in and around downtown Dayton is the drive behind AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City. The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 32 of the area’s most talented artists to feature in the 2022 Juried Art Show.
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
dayton.com
Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
dayton.com
Week-long ReviveSpringfield prayer event offers comfort to locals
Springfield and Clark County are in the midst of a weeklong prayer event that will see more than 2 dozen local churches unite to comfort and help residents deal with the negative effects and challenges of the last two-plus years. ReviveSpringfield is an event happening daily through Friday, Aug. 12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why living in Hyde Park could be 10 degrees cooler than the West End
As city leaders prepare for climate-change-induced hotter temperatures in the coming years, mapping temperatures is becoming increasingly important.
dayton.com
Springfield’s First Friday event celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’
New music and a different sound from an area favorite and the first release from an up-and-coming artist will be among First Friday highlights along with the Dog Days of Summer. The monthly event celebrating what’s happening in downtown Springfield will begin around 5 p.m. today with specials from participating...
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
dayton.com
Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather
West Social Tap & Table’s celebratory block party has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather, according to a post on the food hall’s Facebook page. The block party celebrating the opening of Dayton’s first food hall was previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Franklin’s downtown food truck park opens today
Franklin city officials have a lot of plans underway to revitalize their downtown district and will be taking the next step to make it a destination location from 5 to 9 p.m. today. The city will open its newly built food truck park at 20 E. Fourth St., where a...
dayton.com
COMMUNITY GEMS: Trotwood woman teaches crock pot cooking to community members in need
Eva Wells can make anything in a crock pot. Affectionately known as “The Crock Pot Lady,” Wells teaches crock pot cooking to people living in food deserts and under financial constraints. Her classes have brought three-course crock pot recipes to senior living centers, subsidized housing, churches and community centers.
City orders Hyde Park condo tower to fix the leaks
City inspectors ordered extensive repairs to a Hyde Park condo tower, more than a year after one of its residents warned Madison House could fall 'just like Surfside.'
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
COMMUNITY GEMS: The Grandmother of Germantown has put thousands of children through Valley View Schools
Joni Sears has helped “raise” thousands of children in Germantown. As secretary at Valley View Primary School for 30 years, Sears is the first person many parents interact with in the district. She handles kindergarten registration and daily student attendance. When her youngest son was three, she joined...
linknky.com
NKY country musician Danny Frazier to perform in Covington
In the early 1990s, Northern Kentuckian and country musician Danny Frazier was making his debut performing house gigs at the River Saloon in Covington Landing. Frazier is set to play at [email protected] on Thursday, Aug. 4. The performance is scheduled to take place at the Behringer-Crawford Museum’s outdoor amphitheater...
dayton.com
New food hall shows Wright Dunbar’s promise: ‘A lot more is coming’
“Greater Wright Dunbar is working hard to capture, compete, harness and build on that market — so many of the incremental efforts of the last 25 to 30-plus years is shaping that,” said John Gower, real estate chair of Wright Dunbar Inc. Another new business opened in Wright...
dayton.com
‘Broken Nature’ and ‘Drawing In-Between’ art exhibits open at Pyramid Hill
HAMILTON — A new joint exhibition will be on display in the contemporary gallery space at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum this fall. The exhibition will feature the works of two solo artists, Sarah Nguyen and Ron Fondaw. “We are bringing in world-class artists for the community to...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington mayor against using tax funds for cat TNR program
WILMINGTON — The mayor has made it clear he doesn’t want tax dollars spent on a proposed program to address the unowned, outdoor cat population in town. City council held a second reading Thursday on a resolution expressing support for a Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) program meant to help control the population of what often are called community cats. Section 2 of the resolution states that Wilmington City Council pledges to provide financial support to a TNR program in its first year.
dayton.com
Anniversary celebration: Air Force 75th anniversary gala tickets go on sale Tuesday
Ready to celebrate the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Air Force?. The 75th Air Force Anniversary Gala and dinner will be at the Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton on the evening of Sept. 9, and about 350 tickets have been set aside for the public, organizers say. Interested? If so,...
dayton.com
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
dayton.com
New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg
A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a nearly 1,800-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
Comments / 0