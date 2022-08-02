Read on whp580.iheart.com
People Who Eat More Ultra-Processed Food At Higher Risk for Dementia, New Study Finds
People who eat more ultra-processed foods may be at higher risk for the development of dementia, according to a new study. Eating a large amount of highly processed foods like soft drinks, chips, and cookies may lead to a higher risk of having dementia than those who eat the lowest amount. The study published in the medical journal American Academy of Neurology found that replacing ultra-processed foods in a diet with minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk. Although the study does not prove that these processed foods cause dementia, it shows that there is a link.
Social isolation, loneliness cited for raising heart attack risk
Social isolation and loneliness put people at a 30% higher risk of heart attack, stroke or death from either, a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association warns. The statement also highlights the lack of data on interventions that could improve heart health in isolated or lonely people. It...
Over 4 Dozen Beverages Recalled Due To Potential Microbial Contamination
Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall of 53 products because they may be contaminated with bacteria, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recalled drinks include protein shakes, cold-brew coffees, and plant-based milk products. They were sold under multiple brands, including Oatly, Glucerna, and Premier Protein, and distributed to grocery stores across the country. You can view a full list of recalled products here.
‘Game-changing’ new test could detect heart attacks and some cancers faster
A 'GAME-CHANGING' new test could detect heart attacks and cancers faster, experts have claimed. Researchers have built the technology to be used at home or at GP surgeries. Experts at Imperial College London said the test works by finding signals in the body called biomarkers. Many tests already use this...
70 People Revealed What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And I Wish You'd See This Kind Of Pay Transparency On LinkedIn
"I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."
Pandemic Results In More Severe Skin Cancers
Disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic have affected every area of health care. A new study published in the American Academy of Dermatology found that more melanomas in advanced stages and with aggressive features were diagnosed during the pandemic, suggesting COVID-19 shutdowns caused a delay in the diagnosis — and a delay in treating the dangerous skin cancer.
