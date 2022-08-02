People who eat more ultra-processed foods may be at higher risk for the development of dementia, according to a new study. Eating a large amount of highly processed foods like soft drinks, chips, and cookies may lead to a higher risk of having dementia than those who eat the lowest amount. The study published in the medical journal American Academy of Neurology found that replacing ultra-processed foods in a diet with minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk. Although the study does not prove that these processed foods cause dementia, it shows that there is a link.

