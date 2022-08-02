ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqNC3_0h1ZElpw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8w9Y_0h1ZElpw00
Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren.

Rachel Luna / WireImage / Getty Images Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

  • Dolph Lundgren has responded to Sylvester Stallone's criticism of a new "Rocky" spinoff.
  • Lundgren said the movie, centered around his antagonist Ivan Drago, is still early in production.
  • He said in an Instagram post he had no idea Stallone was not involved and is now in touch with him.

Dolph Lundgren said that he had no idea that Sylvester Stallone was not involved in the upcoming "Rocky" spinoff after Stallone accused him of going behind his back.

On Sunday, Stallone hit out against "Rocky" producer Irwin Winkler and Lundgren in two now-deleted Instagram posts, after it was reported that there may be another spinoff in the franchise involving his longtime friend, who played antagonist Ivan Drago in both "Rocky IV" and "Creed 2. "

In his post, Stallone said he only found out about the possible "Drago" movie online and added that he was surprised that Lundgren never told him "what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him."

Lundgren has responded with his own Instagram post, saying that he is now in touch with Stallone.

"Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff," he captioned a photo of him with Stallone. "There's no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor."

He added: "There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa - just so all the fans can relax…There ya go."

Stallone's deleted posts were mainly directed at Winkler and his children, whom Stallone is currently fighting over the rights to the "Rocky" franchise, after portraying the lead character Rocky Balboa in all six "Rocky" films and the two recent "Creed" spinoff movies.

"ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me," the 76-year-old actor captioned one post.

In 2019, Stallone revealed in an interview with Variety that he was "furious" when he found out he had "zero ownership" of the "Rocky" franchise, as he hoped to leave an equity stake for his children after his death.

"Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault," Stallone told Variety. "It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, 'Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?'

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 41

Related
HollywoodLife

Dolph Lundgren, 64, & Fiancée Emma Krokdal, 25, Hold Hands On Romantic Date Night In WeHo: Photos

Saturday night is date night – just ask Dolph Lundgren, who took his future wife, Emma Krokdal, out to eat at Catch Steak in WeHo on July 30. Dolph, 64, looks dapper in a silvery blazer, white button-up shirt, and a pair of black jeans. Emma, 25, sported a pair of high-waisted white shorts, a sheer black long-sleeve top, and a pair of strappy pumps. She accessorized the outfit with large hoop earrings and a blue Balenciaga handbag. At one point, the two lovebirds strolled hand-in-hand down the L.A. sidewalk. Dolph seemed to take a moment to sign a few autographs before making his way into the restaurant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Irwin Winkler
TheWrap

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’

Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Iv#Film Star
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

Insider

515K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy