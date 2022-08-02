Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Clemson Unanimous No. 1 in Preseason Poll
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson United was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Tigers earned all eight first place votes (...)
TMZ.com
Jarvis Landry Needs Insane Full-Body Cupping Sesh After Practice In Louisiana Heat
Jarvis Landry may have grown up close to downtown New Orleans, but the NFL star is still getting used to practicing in the Louisiana heat -- needing a wild, full-body cupping session after his first day in full pads. Landry -- who spent 3 seasons playing for the LSU Tigers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire
College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season. ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims. "Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome...
irishsportsdaily.com
Massive 14-Year-Old Tyler Parker Talks Notre Dame Offer
One look at Tyler Parker and it’s obvious why the 2025 California defensive tackle has gone viral. Well, one look and one piece of information. The 6-foot, 300-pounder isn’t only gaining attention on social media either. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is also receiving attention from college recruiters.
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL・
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Recruiting Loss
It's rare when Ohio State loses a top football recruit, but that's exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon. 2023 four-star tight end flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Alabama in a stunning move. "First of all, I'm grateful for Ohio State, the coaching staff, and the Buckeye players and...
RELATED PEOPLE
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
247Sports
Auburn QB T.J. Finley's lawyer: Thursday arrest stems from 'misunderstanding'
Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday on an attempt to elude and is in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. The football program is "aware of the situation," a team spokesperson told Auburn Undercover on Thursday. Update: Auburn Undercover has been informed that Finley has cleared bond...
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold
Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything Bo Nix said at Oregon's Media Day
During Wednesday's Media Day, Oregon QB Bo Nix fielded questions from the media. Here's a complete transcription of Nix's answers. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt...
NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push
The Louisiana native is fresh off of an LSU visit, Tigers ready to pounce on the top uncommitted signal-caller
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program
Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
Ohio State commit trying to help flip Notre Dame’s top 2023 verbal
As if Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley visiting Alabama recently didn’t hurt, now it is Ohio State that is coming after the Irish commit. This is a bit different, as it isn’t the Ohio State staff publicly going after Keeley, it’s one of their commits, Ohio offensive lineman Luke Montgomery.
The Block: Arkansas D.C. Barry Odom is ready to be a head coach again
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed explains why Arkansas defensive coordinator (and former Missouri head coach) Barry Odom is a prime candidate to be hired as a head coach again in the near future.
Eli Gold, Alabama football’s voice since 1988, to miss start of 2022 season due to health issues
Alabama football fans received some bad news on Wednesday morning. Longtime Alabama football radio play-by-play announcer Eli Gold, the voice of the Crimson Tide since the 1988 season, will miss the start of the 2022 college campaign due to health issues, as noted by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Eli...
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2