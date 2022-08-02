ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
irishsportsdaily.com

Massive 14-Year-Old Tyler Parker Talks Notre Dame Offer

One look at Tyler Parker‍ and it’s obvious why the 2025 California defensive tackle has gone viral. Well, one look and one piece of information. The 6-foot, 300-pounder isn’t only gaining attention on social media either. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is also receiving attention from college recruiters.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Auburn QB T.J. Finley's lawyer: Thursday arrest stems from 'misunderstanding'

Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday on an attempt to elude and is in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. The football program is "aware of the situation," a team spokesperson told Auburn Undercover on Thursday. Update: Auburn Undercover has been informed that Finley has cleared bond...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold

Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga

College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said at Oregon's Media Day

During Wednesday's Media Day, Oregon QB Bo Nix fielded questions from the media. Here's a complete transcription of Nix's answers. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings

Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise

Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
LINCOLN, NE
