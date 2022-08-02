Deshaun Watson suspended six games: What we know and what's next for Browns QB, NFL
The long-awaited announcement of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension finally happened Monday, and the verdict by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson was a six-game penalty for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy .
Watson had faced 24 civil lawsuits over accusations of sexual misconduct that occurred during massage appointments. He has settled 23 of them . In Robinson's report, she said Watson conducted "nonviolent sexual conduct."
The six-game suspension is in line with the NFL's new personal conduct policy. The NFL Players Association said Sunday that it would not appeal the decision regardless of the outcome. The league has until Thursday to appeal the suspension .
The length of Watson's suspension (he'll be eligible to return for the Browns' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23), came as a bit of a surprise given that in June the NFL recommended that the quarterback serve an indefinite suspension of at least a year .
