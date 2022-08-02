Read on www.mymoinfo.com
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot
The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe
Donald Trump and his allies are on edge as his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone reportedly told former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” for Trump’s Jan. 6 plot. Though Trump allies have been slamming this as “hearsay,” MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains that some of the committee’s evidence has been limited to hearsay is because “of the very Trump appointees who refuse to explain themselves under oath.”July 8, 2022.
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says Congress should disqualify Trump
Ty Cobb, who was former President Donald Trump’s attorney in the White House, believes that Trump won’t be able to argue “willful blindness” to defend his actions on January 6 and that Congress has enough evidence to disqualify him from ever holding office.
Here's proof that Donald Trump didn't get it on January 6
Hours after rioters overran the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump released a video message to them.
CNBC
Sen. Lindsey Graham agrees to accept subpoena in Trump election meddling case
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina will accept a subpoena for his testimony issued by a Georgia grand jury investigating possible election meddling in the 2020 presidential election by then-President Donald Trump. But Graham may still challenge the subpoena in court, a court filing showed. The Republican lawmaker, one of...
Kellyanne Conway says she's advised Trump to wait until after midterms to announce 2024 bid
In an exclusive interview Friday with CBS News' Catherine Herridge, Kellyanne Conway, the one-time senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, said Trump is "chomping at the bit" to announce his third presidential bid.
Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall
Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
MSNBC
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox
The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?
Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
Ex-Trump White House lawyer weighs if Trump should be criminally charged
Ty Cobb, the former White House lawyer under President Trump, says Trump deserves blame for his role on January 6 but says criminally charging the former president is a big decision and it depends on the charge.
Cassidy Hutchinson kept working for Trump for months after he left White House: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered blockbuster testimony to the Jan. 6 committee this summer, worked for former President Donald Trump for over two months after he left the White House in 2020, according to a report.
The One Time Trump Couldn’t Lie His Way Out of a Crisis
In public, Trump downplayed the pandemic. In private, he was freaking out.
Bombshell report, dueling Pence speech disrupt Trump’s Washington return
WASHIINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates. ... Donald Trump calls for the death penalty for drug dealers and again falsely claims he won the 2020 presidential election. ... An anti-Greitens group spends big in Missouri Senate. ... A new poll shows Sen. Raphael Warnock up in Georgia Senate, as well as Gov. Brian Kemp ahead in Georgia Governor (though both leads are within margin of error). ... And the DCCC gets backlash from Democratic lawmakers for meddling in Michigan-03. But first: On the very day Donald Trump made his first visit to Washington, D.C. since leaving the White House a year and a half ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland told NBC’s Lester Holt that the Justice Department will hold everyone — and anyone — criminally responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 accountable.
MSNBC
What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?
In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
Donald Trump Jr. leaves open possibility father could announce run for presidency before midterms
Tampa, Fla. – Donald Trump Jr. Saturday did not take the possibility that his father could announce a 2024 presidential before November run off the table, as speculation swirls about whether former President Donald Trump will announce his candidacy. "I don't know. I mean, that's gotta be sort of...
NBC News
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’
Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
Trump and Pence squared off in the desert. It was one-sided.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — It was billed as a split screen proxy war in the desert: Donald Trump versus Mike Pence in a midterm election skirmish that would provide an early indication about the future of the GOP. It ended up more like a varsity-JV scrimmage. The Republican Party...
Trump rang White House support staffer talking to Jan. 6 committee: Report
Former President Donald Trump attempted to call a member of the White House support staff who was cooperating with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Trump contacted the unnamed staffer, whom he did not have regular communication with while at the White House, after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee earlier this month, sources told CNN.
MSNBC
Trump told White House employee ‘Pence let me down’ following Jan. 6 riots
According to Rep. Adam Kinzinger, at the end of January 6, Trump encountered a White House employee on his way to the residence for the night where he did not mention the attack but rather how Vice President Pence had let him down. July 22, 2022.
