ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

Donald Trump and his allies are on edge as his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone reportedly told former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” for Trump’s Jan. 6 plot. Though Trump allies have been slamming this as “hearsay,” MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains that some of the committee’s evidence has been limited to hearsay is because “of the very Trump appointees who refuse to explain themselves under oath.”July 8, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Government
State
West Virginia State
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Graves
Person
Paul Manafort
Person
Blaine Luetkemeyer
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox

The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
POTUS
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Republican
NBC News

Bombshell report, dueling Pence speech disrupt Trump’s Washington return

WASHIINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates. ... Donald Trump calls for the death penalty for drug dealers and again falsely claims he won the 2020 presidential election. ... An anti-Greitens group spends big in Missouri Senate. ... A new poll shows Sen. Raphael Warnock up in Georgia Senate, as well as Gov. Brian Kemp ahead in Georgia Governor (though both leads are within margin of error). ... And the DCCC gets backlash from Democratic lawmakers for meddling in Michigan-03. But first: On the very day Donald Trump made his first visit to Washington, D.C. since leaving the White House a year and a half ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland told NBC’s Lester Holt that the Justice Department will hold everyone — and anyone — criminally responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 accountable.
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’

Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Trump rang White House support staffer talking to Jan. 6 committee: Report

Former President Donald Trump attempted to call a member of the White House support staff who was cooperating with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Trump contacted the unnamed staffer, whom he did not have regular communication with while at the White House, after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee earlier this month, sources told CNN.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy