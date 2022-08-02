ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Aug. 9: Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kristina Martin for the information in this story.) Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown. Join the Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation, Dangerous Architects, and Chelsea Friends & Family Wellness Coalition for our Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown Park. We’ll have a multitude of events to offer for our final Tuesday. Participants will be entered to win a prize.
Fruits of Summer at the Saturday Farmers Market

The peaches will be plentiful at the Saturday Chelsea Farmers Market. Fruit lovers are invited to load up on blueberries, cherries, plums, melons, and apples, too. August means a big variety of fresh vegetables will be available including sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, green beans, beets, onions, and much more.
Chelsea High School Class of 1972 Planning 50th Reunion

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laurel Prinzing McDonald for the information in this story.) The Chelsea High School Class of 1972 is planning a celebration for its 50th anniversary, and is in the process of contacting classmates. If you’re a ’72 grad, family/friend of a grad, please contact us....
Police Chief, Public Safety Planning Group Application Deadlines Friday

There will be a new face on the Chelsea Downtown Development Authority Board this month, and a familiar face reappointed to both the city’s Planning Commission and its Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) following unanimous approval of the Chelsea City Council on Aug. 1. Jonathan Curtis, current president of...
