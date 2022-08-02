ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky

By Annie Brown
WTVQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Planking Traveler

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

This month we had the opportunity to visit the life-size Noah’s Ark at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky as part of a family reunion. My Uncle Steve and Aunt Sue graciously financed the trip and lodging/food for all of us, and it was an incredible blessing to be able to reconnect with family at such a meaningful location. I’m sharing a few suggestions and tips from our experience in hopes that it will help you if you’re planning to visit!
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: School spending inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you look at most school supplies, you’re going to notice an increase in what you pay this year. Chriss and Meg La Rue see it firsthand. They stock papers, supplies, and educational games at their shop, Parent-Teacher Store. “A lot of the teaching supplies...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecentersquare.com

LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant

(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelbyville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Business
Shelbyville, KY
Business
Lexington, KY
Business
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
State
Kentucky State
City
Manchester, KY
City
Taylorsville, KY
City
Georgetown, KY
Louisville, KY
Society
City
Shelbyville, KY
City
Corbin, KY
City
London, KY
Louisville, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Society
WKYT 27

Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

Four Atmospheric Experts On Why Kentucky Is Getting Hit With Natural Disasters

[Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by Inside Climate News. Visit their website at insideclimatenews.org]. After three years in office, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has grown accustomed to holding media briefings on weather disasters. In February 2020, heavy rain caused flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and mudslides...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Reed
leoweekly.com

The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year

The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
wdrb.com

Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Frankfort KY You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking for the best things to do in Frankfort KY but not sure where to start? We have got you covered! Not usually on the top of any vacation destination lists, we think people are missing out! Known for it’s bluegrass music, kind people, picturesque mountains, and horse racing (hello Kentucky derby!), Kentucky is a state you need to see to believe! The weekend getaway destinations are in a class of their own and the hiking is a hidden gem!
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Ups Airlines#Business Industry#Linus Business#Charity#The Kroger Foundation#The Ups Foundation#Volunteers For America#The Red Cross Eastern
wksu.org

'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims

More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
KENTUCKY STATE
gobigbluecountry.com

Open Practice Helps Raise More than $2 Million for Flood Relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team hosted an open practice inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in conjunction with a telethon hosted by Joe and Kelly Craft, LEX 18, the American Red Cross and Rupp Arena for Kentucky Flood Relief on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the three-hour open practice session, the effort had raised $2,410,000.
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Transportation Cabinet Text Message Scam

The state of Kentucky is currently warning its citizens of scam text messages targeting victims of the recent flooding. The texts are said to come from someone impersonating the State Transportation Cabinet. The messages sent to the victims are links, asking for them to submit their personal information in relation...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTVQ

Flood victims now dealing with dangerous heat

JACKSON, Ky (WTVQ) – As residents in eastern Kentucky come to terms with the devastation left behind by last week’s flooding, temperatures are now soaring to dangerous levels adding insult to injury in communities just trying to catch a break. In an effort to prevent heat-related illnesses for...
JACKSON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.

Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy