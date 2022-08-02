Read on jerryratcliffe.com
UVA football tries to beat the heat to begin August training camp
Jerry Ratcliffe attended Virginia’s first August football practice on Wednesday. Jerry reports on the big questions about the offensive line, the emphasis on the run game, the defense. We also hear from Jerry on the latest news from the basketball recruiting trail. Support JerryRatcliffe.com. Make a one-time or recurring...
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia’s first practice of training camp was fast-paced in blazing temps
Tony Elliott and his staff put Virginia’s football team through its paces with a two-hour practice in blazing temperatures on Wednesday evening, the Cavaliers’ first practice of August training camp. A total of 123 players went through fundamental drills before Elliott ended the night under the lights with...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg to launch program for people 50 and older; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help fund us. * * *. Lynchburg to launch program for those 50 and older. The University of Lynchburg is...
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series returns to Henrico Aug. 10-20
Henrico County will welcome about 350 youth baseball players, coaches and family members for the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series from Aug. 10-20 at RF&P Park in Glen Allen. The Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association will serve as host and will field a team to compete against nine other...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man cited after loaded firearm found in carry-on
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Charlottesville has been cited for having a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag. According to the Transportation Security Administration, officers at a checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport found the gun Wednesday. The .40 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets and...
WHSV
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
cvilletomorrow.org
Get ready: The single use plastic bag tax is coming to Charlottesville and Albemarle Jan. 1
Both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will impose a five-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies beginning Jan. 1. During its regular business meeting Monday night, Charlottesville City Council voted 4-0 (vice mayor Juandiego Wade was on a church trip and not...
realcrozetva.com
Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun
At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
wina.com
Albemarle Police Chief Sean Reeves
The Chief discussed everything from body worn cameras, to partnerships with other agencies to active danger response, substance abuse prevention, mental health response collaboration and much more. The host of Charlottesville Right Now joined the show to discuss the City employee connected to January 6th, the search for a police...
WHSV
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
cbs19news
Saying goodbye to Rose Hill Market
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the end of an era in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Charlottesville. The Rose Hill Market closed its doors for good this past weekend. It was in business for more than 30 years. Friends and loyal customers stopped by to say goodbye to...
cbs19news
ACPS announced Community Lab interim principal, human resources appointment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools has announced that it has appointed Tim Driver as the interim principal for the Community Lab School for the 2022-2023 school year. He succeeds Chad Ratliff, who is taking on the role of Talent Acquisition Program Manager in the division's...
Hanover Schools gave this shirt to teachers. Some people saw a swastika.
Hanover Schools responded to criticism over a logo placed on a t-shirt handed out to staff during a Unified Professional Learning Conference this week.
wfxrtv.com
Man sentenced to 8 years after Bedford Co. crash injures Virginia firefighter, wife, newborn
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly nine months after a Bedford County crash sent a Virginia volunteer firefighter, his wife, and their baby to the hospital, a man was sentenced for multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated. According to Virginia State Police, the wreck took place at approximately 9:38...
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
Three charged after turning themselves in for Waynesboro shooting
Police said they have arrested and charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Waynesboro.
