Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

UVA football tries to beat the heat to begin August training camp

Jerry Ratcliffe attended Virginia’s first August football practice on Wednesday. Jerry reports on the big questions about the offensive line, the emphasis on the run game, the defense. We also hear from Jerry on the latest news from the basketball recruiting trail. Support JerryRatcliffe.com. Make a one-time or recurring...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man cited after loaded firearm found in carry-on

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Charlottesville has been cited for having a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag. According to the Transportation Security Administration, officers at a checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport found the gun Wednesday. The .40 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
HARRISONBURG, VA
realcrozetva.com

Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun

At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
CROZET, VA
wina.com

Albemarle Police Chief Sean Reeves

The Chief discussed everything from body worn cameras, to partnerships with other agencies to active danger response, substance abuse prevention, mental health response collaboration and much more. The host of Charlottesville Right Now joined the show to discuss the City employee connected to January 6th, the search for a police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Active investigation in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Saying goodbye to Rose Hill Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the end of an era in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Charlottesville. The Rose Hill Market closed its doors for good this past weekend. It was in business for more than 30 years. Friends and loyal customers stopped by to say goodbye to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
