National Night Out celebrations seek to build relationships between police and communities

abc27.com
Lancaster Police announce new community engagement project
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police unveiled a new community engagement project on Wednesday, Aug. 3. It involves police officers spending time in the garden with local kids. It all started back in May and is designed to bring officers and kids together in a positive environment.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force
A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
National Night Out gives law enforcement the opportunity to interact with communities
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — From Harrisburg to York, communities were out and about on Tuesday for National Night Out, along with the men and women in uniform who protect them every day. “This is an opportunity for something positive, not just the same old thing, social media," said Captain Milo...
Hope-Fest returns to York City
YORK, Pa. — A local church lent a hand in making York more beautiful as part of its Hope-Fest Event. Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 740 West Locust Street, kicked off the weeklong event on Monday after a two-year absence. Tuesday's events centered around clean-up, including trash pick-up, graffiti...
abc27.com
Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
phl17.com
Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
York man sentenced for starting fire that damaged Lancaster City Visitor Center
A York man was sentenced to up to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to starting a fire that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
The Shops at Rockvale Celebrates National Night Out [Lancaster, PA]
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes relationships within neighborhoods, residents, and local police departments. People all over the country take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities on the first Tuesday in August.
Rained-out ice cream social still results in $10,000 donation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A free frozen treat on the hottest day of the week, a chance to socialize with your community and give to charity - that will make you scream for ice cream. The 10,000 Scoop Challenge came to Harrisburg on Thursday, Aug. 4 to raise money for...
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Dauphin County to host a conversation on trauma
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A conversation surrounding trauma and its impact on the community will take place in Dauphin County. The event, titled 'Trauma: A Community Conversation' will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. The event will be held inside the Dauphin County Administration Building located at 2 South 2nd Street. Guests can find the meeting on the 4th floor of the building in the Harrisburg Commissioners Hearing Room.
The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!
COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
The Period Project Harrisburg takes steps to improve public health
HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in need of menstrual products can stop by the Harrisburg Hilton on Aug. 5 to pick up free sanitary materials. The Period Project Harrisburg will be at the hotel, located at One North 2nd Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. to hand out period packs. These bundles contain about a month's worth of sanitary products.
More than 800 socks and sneakers donated for Lancaster area children in need
LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 800 brand new pairs of socks and sneakers were donated to Lancaster Area children in need. The shoes were handed out at Carter and MacRae Elementary School on Prince Street in Lancaster on Tuesday morning. The donations are part of a yearly effort by...
ChesCo DA: Domestic Violence Won’t Be Tolerated in Our Society
WEST CHESTER, PA — On Wednesday, Judge Alita Rovito sentenced 31-year-old Matthew Myers of Coatesville to 2½ -8 years in prison for three domestic violence incidents that happened in front of his young children in 2020 and 2021, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. A jury found the defendant guilty of simple assault, trespassing, harassment, and terroristic threats in May 2022.
Brother: Remains of 2 kids killed in 1985 bombing returned
PHILADELPHIA — The remains of two children killed in the 1985 bombing by police of a Philadelphia home used as the headquarters of a Black radical group have been returned to their brother, the man said Wednesday. The remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson will be cremated and taken...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
4-year-old died following York County farm tractor crash
A four-year-old has died from injuries he sustained in a farm tractor crash on the morning of July 29. Jeffery Ryan Fisher was the brother of 9-year-old victim Caleb Emmanuel Fisher, who also died in the crash. According to his autopsy, Jeffery Fisher passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2 due to...
